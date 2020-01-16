Betty Stiverson Betty Stiverson, 63, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Friday, January 10, 2020 at Goldenrod Manor, Iowa. A Gathering of Friends will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Graveside Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Clarinda Cemetery with Pastor Vunita Iske officiating. Memorials may be given to Southwest Humane Society. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'.
