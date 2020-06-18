SUNDERMAN, JUDY

Judy K. Sunderman Clarinda, Iowa Mar. 13, 1947-June 9, 2020 Judy Kay (Taylor) Sunderman, daughter of John William and Margaret Helen (Phipps) Taylor, was born on March 13, 1947 in Dallas, Oregon. She entered into eternal rest on Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy battle with cancer at the age of 73 years, 2 months, 27 days. At a young age, Judy's family moved to Shambaugh, Iowa. Throughout her childhood the family travelled back and forth from Iowa to Oregon many times. She graduated from South Page High School in College Springs, Iowa with the Class of 1966. On July 2, 1966, Judy was united in marriage to Dennis Lee Sunderman at the Shambaugh Church of God. Their union was blessed with four children, Dennis, Rick, Shaney and Matt. They made their home in Clarinda, Iowa after their marriage and later moved to New Market, Iowa in the early 1970's. They returned back to Clarinda in 1988. For a number of years, Judy was the Activities Director at the Bethesda Care Center. Family was what mattered the most to her. When her grandchildren came along she devoted her life to caring for and watching them. In those moments of solitude, Judy enjoyed gardening, raising her pets, reading and working with her flowers. Her greatest love was always her grandchildren; attending their multiple activities and spending time with them and her children was important. She very much enjoyed going to the lake with her husband and spending time with her friends and her sisters as well. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clarinda. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Dennis Sunderman of the home; their four children, Dennis Sunderman and wife Sara of Savannah, MO, Rick Sunderman and wife Dawn, Shaney Bergren and husband Jeff and Matt Sunderman and wife Stephanie, all of Clarinda, IA; mother, Margaret Grimes of Villisca, IA; 12 grandchildren, David Martin and wife Kristin of Cameron, MO, Brice Martin and wife Heather of Savannah, MO, Evan Sunderman and wife Ayla of Omaha, NE, Cameron Sunderman of Savannah, MO, Colin Sunderman of Clarinda, IA, Hannah Sunderman of Clarinda, IA, Brandon Bergren of Maryville, MO, Brodie Bergren of Ames, IA, Zachary Bergren, Madison Sunderman, Ayden Sunderman and Kenley Sunderman, all of Clarinda, IA; three great grandchildren, Lane Martin, Quinn Martin and Pierce Martin; five siblings, Linda Taylor of St. Joseph, MO, Pat Ferguson of Clarinda, IA, Don Taylor of Hepburn, IA, John Taylor of Villisca, IA and Marty Grimes and wife Tracy of Clarinda, IA; other relatives and many friends. Preceding Judy in death were her father, John Taylor; step-father, Hilton Grimes; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mandell and Frances Sunderman. A celebration of life memorial graveside service for Judy was held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Clarinda Cemetery at 10:30 am with Pastor Wade Brandt officiating. Honorary bearers were Marty Grimes, Don Taylor, John Taylor and Jim Hicks. Memorials in Judy's name are being directed to the family. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
