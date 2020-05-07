Howard A.Thompson Bellevue, Nebraska Jan. 24, 1940-Apr. 25, 2020 Howard A. Thompson was born in New Market, Iowa on January 24, 1940 to William and Maryfrancis Thompson. He passed away in Bellevue, Nebraska on April 25, 2020. Howard loved being a truck driver for many years until his retirement in 2010, but Howard especially loved being a Grandpa and Great Grandpa. Howard is preceded in death by his father, William Aubrey Thompson and his mother, Maryfrancis Thompson. Howard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia Thompson; daughters Naomi Thompson and Cynthia (Jeff) Chunka; grandchildren Hope (Tom) Borseth, Zane Chunka & Christian Chunka and 4 great grandchildren; sister Lucy (Lonnie) Younie and brother Richard Thompson. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association. Roeder Mortuary in Omaha, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
