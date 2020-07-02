TOMLINSON, MARILYN

Marilyn Tomlinson Clarinda, Iowa Apr. 17, 1926-June 20, 2020 Marilyn Tomlinson, 94, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Graveside Funeral Services were held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Clarinda Cemetery with Reverend Andrew Rubenking officiating. Social distancing was practiced and wearing of masks was recommended. Open visitation was 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was held at the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to First Methodist Church, Clarinda or to the Clarinda Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Marilyn Marie Tomlinson was born April 17, 1926 in rural Clarinda, Iowa, the daughter of Lyle B. Dyke and Vera Marie (Hughes) Dyke. She passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center at the age of 94 years. She grew up on her parent's farm, attended the Vandevender country school in her early years and later graduated from Clarinda High School. During World War II, she worked at the Lisle Corporation supporting the war effort. She met her husband, Ben Tomlinson after he returned from military service. They were married in December 1945. Marilyn and Ben were married for 71 years prior to his death in 2016. The Tomlinsons farmed for 40 years in Valley Township. For 13 years Marilyn worked at the Clarinda Library, where she made many friends. She loved square dancing, couples bridge and other card games as well as socializing with the "Old Plugs Club" a group that grew out of friendships made during her time at Lisles. She was a 50-year member of P.E.O., a long-time member of the Clarinda First United Methodist Church, the Home and Garden Club and Methodist Women's Society. Other activities include 4-H leader, Nodaway Valley Historical Museum volunteer and board member as well as collecting family antiquities and genealogy. Ben and Marilyn enjoyed traveling in the US and Europe. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Nancy Brown and son¬-in-¬law, Scott Brown of Clarinda; sister-in-law Jean Tomlinson; and treasured nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents Lyle and Vera Dyke; brothers-in-law; Frederic Clark Tomlinson, Thomas Tomlinson, George Richard Tomlinson, Charles Oren Tomlinson, Ernest Edwin Tomlinson, and Frank Dinsmore Tomlinson; sisters-in-law; Margaret Tomlinson Nelson Rader, Anne Tomlinson Walsh, Bertha Miller Tomlinson, and Nina Kobalt Tomlinson Davis; and parents¬-in¬-law Thomas and Hattie Tomlinson. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother and friend. She will be remembered for her quiet ways, friendly smile and kind words for everyone.
