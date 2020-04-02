Phillip Updike Eufaula, Oklahoma Jan. 6, 1935-Mar. 22, 2020 Phillip Updike, 85, of Eufaula, Oklahoma, formerly of Red Oak, Iowa entered into peace Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his residence in Eufaula, Oklahoma. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held at the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Phillip Updike was born January 6, 1935 in Clarinda, Iowa to Kenneth Oliver Updike and Leah "Maxine" (Brooke) Updike. Phillip's mother Maxine passed away a few days after his birth. He was cared for by numerous aunts who taught him right from wrong and how to love others. Phil joined his father and stepmother, Linda in Avoca, Iowa when he was eight years old. He graduated from Avoca High School in 1953. In August of 1953, Phil enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Phil was united in marriage in Pensacola, Florida on December 7, 1956, to Esther "Babe" Johannsen. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in September 1957 and attended the University of Iowa and graduated June 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. Following his graduation from the University of Iowa, and while living in Los Angeles, Phil designed electronic equipment for multiple military and space industry programs including the Apollo program and Nimbus weather satellites. In March 1974, the family moved to Red Oak and Phil bought Holtmeyer Electric and later expanded the electrical contractor business to "Updike Electric and Appliance". He sold the business and retired in 1995. Phil was an active Red Oak community member, serving on the city council and the school board. He was a supporter of kids and worked hard to give them the best education possible and opportunity to succeed. He was a member of the Red Oak Country Club and enjoyed golfing. Phil and Esther enjoyed their retirement home in Eufaula, cruising the lake, and visiting with friends. He loved his Iowa Hawkeyes football team and enjoyed woodworking, fishing and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Preceding Phil in death were his mother, father, stepmother, and numerous very important aunts and uncles. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Esther Updike of Eufaula, Oklahoma; daughter, Leslie Thomas of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sons, Patrick Updike (DeDee) of Red Oak, Iowa, Peter Updike (Dana) of Bentonville, Arkansas and Richard Updike (Angela) of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren, Janessa Thomas Hollmaier (Cooper) of Seattle, Washington and Miranda Thomas (Leslie), Jeffrey Updike of Rapid City, South Dakota (Patrick), Kyle Updike of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kara Updike of San Diego, California and Kameron (Peter), and Ashley (Richard); three step grandsons, Dalton Holbrook (Alysia) of Tarkio, Missouri, Dain Ellis of Arlington, Kansas and Devin Ellis (Natalie) of Omaha, Nebraska (Patrick) and two step great grandsons, Treyven (Dalton) and Gannon (Dain); half brother, Kenny Updike (Vera) of Falls City, Nebraska; great aunt, Wanda Updike of Clarinda, Iowa; cousin, Jerry Russmann of Eufaula, Oklahoma and many close friends including Wayne Strittmatter of Apple Valley, California and Ray Hellstrom of Kansas City, Missouri.
