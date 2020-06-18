WHIGHAM, ROBERT

Robert Charles Whigham Red Oak, Iowa Nov. 28, 1937-June6, 2020 Robert Charles Whigham was born on November 28, 1937, to Charles Richard and Nancy (Borthwick) Whigham. He was raised on a farm in rural Blanchard, IA, and graduated from Amity High School in College Springs, IA, in 1956. On May 19, 1956, he was married to Janet Elaine Nothwehr and remained married for 64 years. To this union four children were born: Gary Robert, Gregory Lee, Phillip Brian and Linda Ann. Bob lived and farmed in Page County Iowa his entire life. He was a leader in every aspect. He served on various church boards, school boards, co-op boards, and agricultural committees. Farming and being a good steward of the land were very important to him, but the main focus of his life was his faith and family. Bob was a lifelong member of College Springs Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir, served as an elder, led youth groups and taught Sunday school. He loved working with youth and attending every possible activity of each child, grandchild, and great grandchild. On March 1, 2019, Bob and Janet moved to an assisted living center in Red Oak, Iowa, where they made many new friends and enjoyed a more relaxing lifestyle. Bob had a strong work ethic, but was best known for his playful demeanor and fun loving attitude. He could talk for hours to anyone and everyone. Preceding him in death were his parents Charles and Nancy Whigham, son Gary Whigham, brothers Ron Whigham and Neal Whigham, and in-laws Arnold and Violet Nothwehr. Left to cherish his memory are wife Janet Whigham; children Greg (Lisa) Whigham of Red Oak Iowa, Phillip (Susann) Whigham of Colorado Springs Colorado, and Linda (Bill) Judd of St. Peters Missouri; grandchildren Erick (Sarah) Whigham, Ehren (Danielle) Whigham, Andrew (Brittany) Whigham, Alex (Christine) Whigham, Kristin Judd, Jennifer Judd, and Ryan (Jamie) Judd; 11 great-grandchildren Asher, Brynn, Jonah, Iver, Gabe, Grace, Este, Greyson, Ellie, Sloane, and Anders; siblings Cheryl (Don) Esmond and Lyle (Kristy) Whigham; sister-in-law Shirley (Don) Christensen; and many other family and friends. Graveside funeral services were held 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa with Pastor Erick Whigham officiating. Open visitation was 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was held at the Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa. Memorials may be given to Imana Kids Ministry or to the College Springs Presbyterian Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'.
