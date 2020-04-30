COVID-19 is not the only threat to Clarinda and Page County.
Another issue has created a shadow on Clarinda long before we knew what social distancing meant.
For recent, and sometimes consecutive weeks, the Clarinda Herald-Journal has had reports from the Clarinda Police Department about the escape of Clarinda Academy students. More than one of those reports has included how the students either had or were suspected of stealing a car in town or the area after they left the campus without permission.
Clarinda Police uses the word “abscond,” which means to leave without being noticed.
Knowing it’s a matter of public safety, those abscond reports from the police are usually posted on the Herald-Journal’s Facebook page.
Clarinda Academy’s purpose and intent are appreciated and respected. For the more than 25 years it has been in Clarinda, there have been several success stories during a student’s time in Clarinda and after their education and release back into society. Juvenile courts send convicted teens to Clarinda Academy for a determined amount of time to learn traditional educational subjects and life skills. Academy students have volunteered at community events in town. People, and kids, can be reformed.
The Academy unfortunately received national, unsettling attention a year ago over accusations between staff members and students. We don’t know if those accusations are the only reasons why students abscond.
The Academy’s purpose and operation can’t be at the expense of the safety and well-being of Clarinda’s and surrounding area’s residents when students leave without permission.
Clarinda Academy’ neighbor is the Clarinda Correctional Facility, and both are linked to the country’s judicial systems. Only one of the two has locks and bars.
Not having a reliable security system to prevent kids from leaving is the foundation for trust building between the students and staff. But it’s also the problem that has resulted in stolen, and sometimes damaged, cars and property. What could be the next step for students after stealing cars?
Clarinda is not alone. Clarinda Academy’s sibling facility Woodward Academy, north of metro-Des Moines, also has students leave without permission requiring law enforcement involved in the search.
During a student search in Clarinda the evening of April 18, law enforcement was notifying residents of having open garage doors.
What could make matters worse, but must instigate change, is if a student enters a home or garage in attempt to steal a car and unexpectedly confronts the owner and the student leaves in a bodybag. Of course we don’t want that to happen, but people have the right to defend their property if they feel threatened.
The rumor mill has some residents in one Iowa town where Academy students were apprehended with a stolen vehicle has hard feelings against Clarinda knowing its law enforcement found Clarinda’s problem.
Now is the time to find the answer.
