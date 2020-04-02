An intriguing part of being a football fan is watching a team execute its two-minute offense, no matter what the conditions are for the team. Field position and number of time outs are key. The team still needs to score.
We here at the Herald-Journal feel like we are in a two-minute offense since the COVID-19 spread has intensified.
Considering how COVID-19 has turned the entire world upside down, we still need to produce.
We are so used to attending meetings, but now with many organizations shifting to online or telephone meetings, we have to adjust too. Attending meetings is great since you can follow the flow of conversation. Sure, you can still hear the comments over the phone, but it doesn’t have the same impression since you are not seeing the person speak.
Attending meetings is just one of those things you get used to in journalism – and something you take for granted.
County supervisors met over the phone Wednesday, March 25 to begin reviews of employee policies related to the virus. Moments after the meeting started, is when the county’s first case was confirmed. We dropped everything including the phone to listen to the supervisor meeting.
Those public boards have the option to have conference call meetings.
They have the right to do that as by law, which was explained in a letter in a recent edition of the Herald-Journal. Even the state group that oversees public information expected those kinds of meetings to be held.
It is unknown how long those entities will meet in that manner.
Our listings of recent real estate transactions is also going to be suspended because of the limited access to the courthouse. The Recorder’s office provides us with the notebooks of paper that explain the transactions you normally find on the puzzle page. Those pages are something that must be reviewed within the courthouse.
All of those groups are at the top of providing regular content for the paper. We are still tracking down events and entities that are changing their schedule because of the virus. Please keep us in the loop if your organization is changing schedules. The way things are now, I can’t imagine what would be left.
Even before the virus threat, we occasionally held stories for a week or two because they were not timely and we knew we would have something for a page for the following week. Now, with the virus, that strategy will probably become even more apparent. We know there are stories out there. We just need the time to schedule to meet with those people who may be adjusting their routines.
Knowing we have five candidates for one of the Page County Supervisor seats, we still want to do a candidate forum, or two, like we have in the past with county, school and city candidates. Having that in mid May is the goal, but we don’t know what conditions will be like then.
With all school functions on hold, that forces us to find other things to have.
If the virus would not have happened, we would have had some pictures from the indoor track meet at Maryville, Missouri, Clarinda was invited. That was March 21 but was canceled. We would be preparing for our spring sports preview pages, too. State sport officials held off on golf and tennis seasons.
School has another full week of being closed, unless state officials decide to extend the suspension. Maybe it is the light at the end of this tunnel, but Gov. Reynolds said her information forecasts Iowa’s peak number of cases is still two to three weeks away.
As much as the virus has changed our lives now, people are starting to wonder about what the “new normal” will be when it’s over.
Before the virus hit, social analysts have noted how online shopping and social media sites have attracted people to stay home and not go to places. We still saw people in places like Easter’s and Cornerstone Bank. Run through one of the area city’s malls and you see people there. But how many more people could have been there at a given point in time if it wasn’t for technology that kept people at home?
Will the virus’ “shelter in place” strategy become even more part of society after the threat passes? Will businesses who have sent employees to work from home keep going that way if productivity doesn’t change? Then what will be the point of having office spaces as big as they are now?
Some residential Internet providers in places in the country have already learned how their system wasn’t designed to have that many people using the web at the same time for such an extended period of time. If more working at home becomes part of the new normal, that will have to change too.
Thank you for your support of the Herald-Journal.
