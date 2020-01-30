Happy New Year 2020!
I would like to thank all of our chamber members, community volunteers and board of directors for their support during 2019.
The Chamber Board of Directors is pleased to welcome three new board members this year; Heidi Davis, PCSB; Bethany Muller, Clarinda Regional Health Center and Josh Wyman, Shore Motor Company.
We would like to give a special thank you to Elissa Brockman and Seth Kirchner for their years of service on the chamber board of directors. The chamber board of directors and staff are committed to enhancing the community at all levels through numerous programs and projects that make a positive difference in Clarinda.
The Chamber Annual Banquet is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10 at the Clarinda Country Club. The banquet theme is Courageous Leadership – Living a Life of Influence.” We are excited to have as guest speaker Dan Meers, widely known as KC Wolf, the official mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs. He travels throughout the United States and the world entertaining thousands of people both in and out of costume. Dan is in high demand not only as a mascot but also as a humorous and motivational speaker to audiences of all ages. His enthusiasm, optimism and love for life are contagious and make Dan an inspiration to all those he meets.
We sincerely appreciate the generosity of our corporate sponsors – Bank Iowa, Clarinda Herald-Journal, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda Youth Corporation, Cornerstone Bank, Eiler Place, EZ Way Inc., Lisle Corporation, NSK Corporation, NSK-AKS Precision Steel Ball Company, PCSB and Taylor Pharmacy for sponsoring the keynote speaker; Elissa Brockman of Taylor Pharmacy/redesigns, Heidi Davis of PCSB, Jake Jobe of Bank Iowa, Seth Kirchner of Kirchner Cutting Horses, Merideth Maranville of Cornerstone Bank and Paul Rieken of Clarinda Academy are serving on the banquet planning committee.
The banquet is an opportunity to recognize our many chamber volunteers, announce the Spirit of Clarinda award recipients, network with area business leaders and listen to a highly motivational speaker.
Volunteering to serve on a chamber committee is your opportunity to voice your ideas and join with other chamber members who are a vital part of what makes Clarinda unique. We hope you will make plans to spend a very entertaining evening at the chamber banquet.
Best wishes for a prosperous new year.
