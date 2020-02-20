The House held its first floor debate of the session this week, passing three critical pieces of legislation to support Iowa’s K-12 schools and victims of significant flooding across the state.
Legislature Provides Support for Flood Recovery
Last spring, much of the state was devastated by significant flooding, particularly in southwest Iowa and eastern Iowa around the Quad Cities. The Legislature acted quickly last session, providing $25 million in flood recovery aid: $15 million for immediate flood relief and $10 million in housing tax credits to rebuild homes.
Since the Legislature adjourned last year, it has become clear that additional support is needed to help these communities recover.
Last week, the House passed a supplemental appropriation bill that will provide impacted communities with an additional $21 million for flood recovery. Legislators worked closely with the Flood Mitigation Board to identify critical projects that need investment before more flooding occurs this spring.
We will continue to stand at the ready and be prepared to act later this session if needed.
House Passes K-12 Education Funding Package
This week, the House debated and passed out the K-12 funding proposal following through on the promise to take action on school funding within the first 30 days. We will continue to work with the Senate to come to an agreement as soon as possible so that schools can begin planning their budgets for the upcoming year.
The House plan invests an additional $108 million in new money into Iowa schools including:
$94.7 million in general aid
$7.65 million for rural school transportation costs
$5.8 million to reduce per pupil inequity by $10 per student
Some legislators speak about “historically low levels” in funding K-12 education over the last decade and “not keeping up with inflation”, but nothing is further from the truth. About 43% of Iowa’s budget goes towards K-12 education, by far the biggest priority.
Since 2011, investment in K-12 has increased by $863 million to an all-time high of nearly $3.3 billion. This represents an increase of 34.4% while inflation has risen just 13.5% over the same time.
First Funnel Approaches
Next week will mark the end of the first funnel deadline. This is when all bills have to have been passed out of committees to be eligible for floor debate. In order for this work to be accomplished, there have been a tremendous amount of sub-committee meetings. Sub-committees discuss bills, draft possible amendments, and prepare to present the bills to the full committee. After the bills are passed through the full committee, they then are eligible to be debated before the entire House.
