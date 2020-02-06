Last week, the House majority announced a K-12 funding package for the 2020-21 school year that will provide schools with additional resources that they can depend on. Additionally, it takes into account many of the challenges that school boards and administrators have brought to lawmakers and targets additional dollars to address these problems.
The plan offered by the House will provide schools with an additional $108 million next school year, bringing total state investment in Iowa’s K-12 system to nearly $3.4 billion per year.
The details of the plan include:
• $94.7 million for Supplemental State Aid (SSA), building upon the House’s strong commitment to K-12 schools over the last decade.
• $7.25 million to reduce transportation costs for rural schools and ensure no school spends more than the statewide average. This will ensure that more dollars make their way into the classroom rather than being spent to bus students to and from school. 204 school districts are projected to receive these additional funds.
• $5.8 million in equity funding to further reduce the cost per pupil gap by $10 per student. This continues to reduce a long-time inequity that has existed in the school funding formula since the 1970s. This will positively impact 195 schools throughout the state.
The House plan provides the same amount of SSA as Governor Reynolds while providing additional dollars for rural school transportation costs and per pupil equity.
The K-12 proposal fits within the state budget and provides schools with a reasonable increase that they can depend on. The House has made it a priority to follow through on the commitments that have been made to schools and will continue to do so this year.
We are well on track to setting school funding within 30 days so that school boards have time to plan their budgets for the upcoming school year.
Key figures:
• $108 million – New dollars dedicated to K-12 for the 2020-21 school year
• $3.4 billion – Total investment in K-12 per year
• 2.3% – Midwest Consumer Price Index (inflation) over the last year.
Classroom Behavior
Several conversations with interested parties during the interim have resulted in Senator Sinclair and I drafting and introducing companion bills in each chamber. The bill (HSB 598), in the House, attempts to address the issues of classroom behavior. It focuses on protecting teachers and students in the classroom as well as supporting the best learning environment for both students and teachers. The House had a sub committee scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5 in the Supreme Court Chamber.
