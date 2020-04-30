A few weeks ago I mentioned how the lack of sports has turned into finding other ways to pass the time. I already miss having a baseball game on the radio as background noise for tinkering in our garage or lawn on weekends.
A sports news and commentary website recently asked its viewers to suggest sports-themed books that might help fill some of the void with the lack of sports.
My suggestion didn’t take long at all to list. If you have read W.P. Kinesella’s “Shoeless Joe,” which turned into the movie “Field of Dreams,” I highly suggest his other baseball fantasy book “Iowa Baseball Confederacy.” I may have mentioned it before in previous columns.
The book is about an alleged game in 1908 between the Chicago Cubs and a collection of players from a minor league that lasted more than 2,000 innings. The imagination and detail is what got me hooked on the book. If you like baseball and fantasy, I highly recommend it.
And unlike “Field of Dreams,” there is no way Hollywood can turn Confederacy into a movie to give me the same impression while reading. No way.
