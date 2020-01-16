It’s just a sample.
Mike Trout signed for $430 million. Bryce Harper signed for $330 million. Manny Manchado signed for $300 million. If I’m off a few numbers, who cares, you still get the point.
The same powers that allowed those big league contracts, also want to stifle the future of the game.
There’s where I get mad hundreds of millions of times.
Before the holidays, Major League Baseball proposed eliminating 42 minor league teams as a suggestion for its new agreement between the majors and the minors.
For those of you who might not follow professional baseball as a business, or the game itself, Iowa has five minor league teams; Des Moines, Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Davenport , known as the Quad Cities, and Clinton. There is a team in Sioux City unaffiliated with Major League Baseball.
Major League Baseball wants to improve minor league baseball stadiums and have even more influence and power over how the minors are ran. The Majors wants 120 Minor League teams beginning with the 2021 season. Now, there are 160 teams. A speculated list of teams to cut include the Iowa teams in Burlington, Clinton and the Quad Cities.
If approved, some longstanding Minor leagues would be restructured to create a more geographical based group of teams. The proposal also creates uniformity among Major League teams and their Minor League affiliates. All would have the same number of Minor League teams and players.
If each Major League team is allowed four Minor League teams, each Major League team could have up to 200 players including the Major League players. That’s not counting a Rookie league team.
There is much more to the proposal.
If it all happens, expect some backlash.
Several cities across the country have invested significant amounts of money into those stadiums. The cities that would lose their team may lawyer-up to get their money back.
Sports, movies and music are all forms of entertainment, but there’s a reason why it’s called show business, with emphasis on the word business. Baseball is no different.
Over the past 20 years I’ve been to a game at each of Iowa’s minor league cities. Those teams in those towns have multiple reasons. They are something for the local fans to cheer. They can be a tourist attraction (I’ll attest to that). Minor League games are affordable and usually have some fun or silly promotion on game nights.
Every so often a Major League player in his attempt to return from an injury can get back into the swing of things (pun intended) at a Minor League team until he’s ready to return to the Majors. Those big name players can draw bigger crowds. The Minors may be the only chance some baseball fans have to see.
I’m more concerned about the game’s future.
The Minors are there for a young kid to get better to hopefully make it to the Majors one day. Sports, and show business, need its training ground for its future. Trimming the number of Minor League teams cuts the potential too.
The Minor League teams are the beginnings of the future of Major League Baseball. Even the Clarinda A’s baseball program can tell the stories of who played there that made it to the Majors.
In 1996 Albert Belle agreed to a five-year contract valued at $55 million for the Chicago White Sox. He was only there for two seasons. He signed for more at Baltimore but that also ended two seasons later.
Those mid 1990s numbers pale in comparison now.
Bryce Harper left Washington for the big bucks in Philadelphia. Washington won the World Series the first year without him. Spending big on one player doesn’t guarantee desired results.
Maybe Major League Baseball should reroute some of those millions to the Minors so they, the fans and the game, don’t have a limited future.
