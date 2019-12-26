What a difference 500 miles can make.
It was interesting to hear the comments during the Page County wind turbine town hall meetings knowing what turbines are like in other places.
My parent and in-laws, who both live east of Denver, (you can’t see the mountains from either home) are in areas where there is wind-turbine development. I’ll estimate the towers in eastern Colorado have been there for 15 years and have substantially grown since.
The big difference I heard is setbacks between the two areas. Where my relatives live, rural parts of the county are not like they are here. For example, structures or residences may be 5 miles a part, around here it is closer to 3. In other words, where my relatives live, there is much less else existing. There is more space between existing places.
Cattle, wheat and irrigated crops are common in that part of the state.
There are people in eastern Colorado who do question the growth of the turbines. A town near where my parents live have asked abot the financial future and economic strength of the companies behind the towers.
But for me, it’s easy to see rural America is not the same everywhere.
