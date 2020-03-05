Last weekend I was in Davenport along with the other BH Media newspaper publishers meeting the administrative team of Lee Enterprises which announced the purchase of BH newspapers in late January.
The staff that produces the Clarinda Herald-Journal, Shenandoah Valley News, Essex Independent and Weekly Times still plan to provide advertising options and cover the local news from government, education, sports and the feature stories.
The close of the transaction is expected to happen later this month.
According to its website, “Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news, information and advertising in primarily midsize markets, with 46 daily newspapers and a joint interest in two others, along with rapidly growing digital products and nearly 300 specialty publications in 21 states.
Lee’s newspapers have circulation of 900,000 daily and 1.4 million Sunday, reaching more than three million readers daily. Lee’s digital sites attract more than 25 million unique visits monthly.”
Lee’s properties include Madison, Wisconsin; Lincoln, Nebraska; Davenport,; St. Louis, Missouri.; Billings, Montana.; Bloomington, Illinois.; Tucson, Arizona.; and Napa, California.
(In Iowa, Lee papers are in Sioux City, Mason City, Waterloo/Cedar Falls and Muscatine. Lee is based in Davenport.)
The company history on its website states, “Lee was founded in 1890 in Iowa, by A.W. Lee. Most of our papers trace their beginnings to the mid-1800s. Among our alumni, teenage Sam Clemens wrote for the Muscatine Journal in Iowa before becoming world-renowned as Mark Twain. A reporter from our newspaper in Bismarck, North Dakota, died with George Custer at the Battle of the Little Big Horn. In 1973, our newspaper in Davenport, Iowa, became the first in the world to be produced totally by computer.”
The challenges print journalism has gone through in at least the past 10 years has been well documented.
We here at Page County Newspapers, which we collectively call all our papers, thank our advertisers and readers for their continued support.
