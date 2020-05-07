I was hoping we’d have a story this week informing all of the Page County voters about our two county supervisor candidate forums this month.
But like the Glenn Miller Festival, National Day of Prayer and Cruzin’ Clarinda, the virus threat stopped the development of the forums.
So we go to plan B which is run questions and answers in the paper. Our first segment is this week.
I was considering having one of the forums in Essex, since Jon Herzberg, who is not running for another term, has represented the part of the county that includes Essex.
Even with the school year done prematurely, I highly doubt the schools would have let us use their auditoriums or gyms even with the revised restrictions on public interactions.
If restaurants were to have no more than half of their capacity starting May 1, it would have been a race to the door for forum audience members to see who would be left out.
We have really enjoyed planning and executing those forums in the past. We also have had great cooperation with KMA Radio on broadcasting those forums at the same time. The radio voice of Southwest Iowa will also have something on the candidates in their listening area.
This was an unusual story to plan purely based on timing. After we knew there were seven candidates in late March between the two supervisor seats, we still wanted to have a forum. But as the weeks passed and conditions didn’t improve, we knew the forum idea was not going to happen.
On top of that, Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen encouraged us to have something sooner than later on the candidates knowing the increase in absentee ballot applications.
Some voters may have made up their minds the day the candidates’ names were released. Others may have wanted to give it some thought and research (which is why we do the forums).
We did have another challenge even with printed questions--and-answers. Do we limit the length of the answers?
For those of you who have attended our forums, we limit the answers to no more than 2 minutes. We rolled the dice and left out a limit on a printed answer for a couple of reasons.
One is we were curious on how well our candidates could explain themselves considering length. Another thing is we wanted something in the paper other than news related to the virus. Sure, virus news still has importance, and we have virus related news this week, but we thought our local campaigns would be a nice, needed break from the virus news.
Speaking of elections and virus, we have ran the story about those interested in absentee voting at the courthouse and the requirements needed.
As of now, we still expect the polls to be up and running on June 2.
Contact the auditor’s office for further information about the June 2 primary.
