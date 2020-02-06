Maybe what happened after Clarinda High’s annual Backward Theatre could be the start of a new tradition in town?
For those of you who were not there, or didn’t see the Jan. 16 Herald-Journal, Clarinda High students performed the one-act play “Clowns with Guns.” It’s a sarcastic, cruel, bizarre explanation of school shootings which has been a problem in America for at least 20 years.
With district administration approval to perform the play, the students and director Kennon Balster went even further. After the performance Jan. 30, the audience and cast held a conversation about the play and what it meant to the kids and to those who watched.
Samantha Eberly, who was in “Clowns,” said the play reminded her of the potential of the script.
“The shooter is already in school,” she said. In the play, there is reference to school lockdowns held during emergency situations. But after the fourth lockdown in the play, the students don’t have the energy or urgency to make sure they are in the right place. During that scene, the cast is staring at the audience, implying it too is a victim.
“It can happen anywhere,” said student Paige Daly.
“This could happen to anybody,” said McKenzie Slough, who is also in Clowns.
Gavin Moheng plays the shooter and his character explains the stereotypical things that could make a student make such a disturbing decision. It could be as something as the cheese on the cheeseburger, to the girl not showing him any attention.
Damon Nally excelled playing the emcee of the “circus” stating one of the scariest things is a depressed teenager with a gun.
Tatiana Schappherder, another cast member in Clowns, told the audience the importance of trying to connect to a person who may be in a troubled state of mind. That doesn’t instantly make us psychiatrists and we can get everybody in the right place. If we are not the person, maybe we should honestly try and find someone who can connect to the troubled soul.
I thought back to my own high school days knowing some kids who fit the stereotype of coming from a dysfunctional home and not having any legitimate interest or desire to at least be adequate in school.
Things have not changed.
What happened after “Clowns with Guns” could be the start of a new program in Clarinda.
Earlier in my career I lived in Colby, Kansas. The two-year college there held occasional lectures during the school year. The presentations had a theme and the person speaking was heavily involved, in one way or another, with the subject. Politics, science and social issues were in the mix.
I didn’t go to all the speeches. Some were better than others. Maybe that is something we could do here.
Because like “Clowns With Guns” implied, if things are not discussed, if things don’t attempt to be changed, we will live with the same results possibly preventing something better from happening.
