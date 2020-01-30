Monday, the founders of the premium Ben and Jerry’s ice cream were in Clarinda campaigning and drumming up support for Democrat Bernie Sanders.
Ben Cohen, Jerry Greenfield and Sanders are all from Vermont. The ice cream company started just a few years apart from when Sanders entered politics. Sanders barely won the mayor seat for Burlington, Vermont, in 1981.
Maybe 40 people, from a wide range of residences and ages, listened to the two at the Lied Center explain how they think business can make a difference in society.
“When Ben and Jerry’s started we thought business could use its power to improve life, to be a service to community and make a profit. It was possible,” said Ben. “Everybody was laughing at us. They said it was impossible for business to be a service to community and make a profit. We thought it was possible,” said Cohen.
The brand strives to have sustainable, financial growth; has interests in racial justice, effective democracy and, of course, wants to provide a great product.
Ben and Jerry’s is not the first brand to step out of capitalism and into society’s challenges. Shoes and sports clothing company Nike used Colin Kaepernick in an ad that implied how people can sacrifice so much for an issue. Kaepernick is the former NFL quarterback who was one of the first players to take a knee during the national anthem.
Chic-fil-A fast-food restaurant’s Dan Cathy said in 2012 he was not in favor of the government’s approval of same-sex marriages. The company has since revised its charitable donation strategies.
After Ben and Jerry gave their speeches to the crowd, they both commented how companies are paying even more attention to customers’ wants and needs. Ben said customers are also watching companies as they want companies that are “authentic” and have good attitudes.
I respect that.
There is not going to be the perfect place or brand to buy from. If you have enough time and material, you will find something wrong with everything, including the monster-size corporations.
If you look long and hard enough, you may also find things that are right and authentic with places and things.
Companies act and consumers get to decide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.