At least for one day, life was back to normal.
New Market held its annual Fourth of July celebration Saturday and once again it did not disappoint. The nervous caution that has filled the air for the last few months during the COVID-19 pandemic was replaced with excitement as people finally had an opportunity to enjoy a summer tradition with family, friends and neighbors near and far.
Of course, people attending the celebration took some precautions during the day. Protective masks could be seen from time to time throughout the day and people practiced a measure of social distancing as they spread out during some of the activities. I watched the parade from near the local post office. Rather than having several people stacked together in the downtown area, families seemed to spread out along the parade route and each claim their own little spot.
Fire trucks from various departments in the area were followed by floats from several local businesses. Numerous antique tractors and cars navigated the parade route, while the fair queens from Page and Taylor Counties made an appearance. A large contingent of horseback riders wrapped up the hour-long extravaganza and a few politicians were even spotted.
All the while, the little children were busy scooping up the candy and other prizes tossed from the passing floats and vehicles. It was just like any other parade you have attended, and that may be the greatest compliment you can pay to the New Market Celebration Committee. The members of the committee faced a daunting challenge in deciding how to proceed with the Fourth of July celebration in a manner that would be safe for visitors and participants alike given the continuing concerns relating to the pandemic.
Spending the Fourth of July in New Market watching the parade and enjoying the fireworks extravaganza is a long standing tradition for many families throughout southwest Iowa. The success of the event this year shows just what people can accomplish with determination and a little compromise. I say hats off to the committee on a job well done.
However, reality still exists. The spread of the COVID-19 virus remains a threat and we need to continue taking the appropriate safety precautions to keep ourselves, our families and our neighbors safe. Continue to wash your hands regularly, practice social distancing to stay six-feet apart from one another and consider wearing a mask when you are out.
I admit I have been a little lax in wearing a mask when visiting the grocery store or other public events. I try to keep my distance and follow the other suggested guidelines. We need to continue to be diligent in order to do our part to prevent a second wave of the virus. None of us wants to see another lockdown like we endured over the last three months.
Finally, on a much more personal note, I would like to thank my family, countless friends and Clarinda Herald-Journal readers and online followers who sent me best wishes for my 50th birthday on Saturday. I was truly humbled by the response and many comments I received. Each of you helped make my 50th birthday a treasured day I will always remember. Thank you.
