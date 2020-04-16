Thank you to all who have called us and thanked us for having additional word games and puzzles in the pages since the COVID-19 threat has changed some of our content.
We have had multiple calls from readers who have enjoyed the games and we’ve also had some sponsors for those pages, too.
We are regularly asked by many companies that provide content for newspapers, other than what we come up with ourselves. Knowing how popular the crossword puzzle is every week, we thought we’d give other word games a try.
We haven’t decided how long we will have those additional games. But as long as the people are playing, we might as well keep it going.
###
With many of our regular government-related boards using conference call meetings because of the virus threat, Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris took a firm, but important step, during the supervisor’s meeting Tuesday, April 7.
Supervisors used a conference telephone call for that meeting. The board, other county officials and the audience were all listening to the meeting.
As normal procedure, those who call in are asked to give their name and explain who they are, if necessary. Morris repeated the request throughout the meeting. Each time a person calls in, everyone else hears a chime.
During meetings held in the board room, it’s common for a sheet to be passed around to audience members to write their name.
A couple of chimes were followed by silence.
“These times are exceptional and provide opportunity to be transparent,” Morris told all those listening. “As your board of supervisor, we are glad and happy to be transparent at all levels and except the same from you.”
No one said a word.
