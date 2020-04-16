Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. STORM TOTAL SNOW OF 5 TO 10 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...VISIBILITY COULD BE REDUCED TO ONE QUARTER AT TIMES THROUGH EARLY MORNING. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&