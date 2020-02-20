I broke a strategy I use covering county politics last week.
But I had good reason.
You saw our story last week about Darin Sunderman running for county supervisor. The story included Jacob Holmes as another candidate for the same seat. Since we are approaching the formal time to circulate a petition to run, I have always waited until after the petition deadline to list the candidates’ names.
Just because you circulate a petition, does not mean you have to turn it in.
The way information can be spread, if person A has a petition and hears or knows person B is also running, person A may stop getting signatures thinking he doesn’t have a chance to beat person B.
Or maybe person B doesn’t want to run against person A because of sentimental reasons.
The reasons don’t matter. I don’t want a candidate’s name in the paper before the deadline to end a potential campaign.
I don’t want to make that information public – until it is public which is after the deadline.
Sunderman and Holmes each announced their candidacy at a caucus on Feb. 3. That changed how we cover the candidates. They made their candidacy public in a public setting. They are fair game at that point.
That’s another reason why we had the story about Sunderman.
Of course, I thought the bigger story with Sunderman is him running for a supervisor seat and he intends to continue to serve on the Clarinda School Board if he wins.
Sunderman won re-election for the school board seat last fall. We appreciate Sunderman taking the time to tell his past and plans.
Before the caucus, I was contacting caucus organizers hoping they would help us. Since Jon Herzberg’s seat he will vacate represents the rural part of the county, it’s unknown where someone could have announced their candidacy. We can’t be everywhere at the same time. I was hoping organizers would share candidate information with us afterward.
Candidates don’t have to say anything at a caucus, but it was an appropriate time to say something since voters were in the audience.
And wouldn’t you know it, that’s how we heard about Mark Marriott, another candidate for the same supervisor seat. We were told Mark’s name was mentioned at a caucus. We called and confirmed it with him.
Auditor Melissa Wellhausen told us her plan to run for re-election.
The formal petition time for the two supervisor seats and other positoins is from March 2 through March 25.
Both county party conventions are scheduled during that time frame which we may learn of even more candidates for all the seats.
In the past, we’ve been allowed in those meetings, and we thank organizers.
Chuck Morris, who essentially represents Clarinda, also has his supervisor seat on this year’s ballot.
