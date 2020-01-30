Starting in mid-March, Iowans can expect to receive a mailed invitation from the U.S. Census Bureau that includes specific information on how to respond to the 2020 census.
Administered by the Bureau of the Census, which is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the federal agency accepts responses online, by phone or by mail. Census Day is April 1, 2020. That means that all persons living in your household on April 1 should be counted.
Be wary of fraud and scams. The U.S. Census Bureau will never send unsolicited emails to request participation. What’s more, it will never ask for your Social Security number, bank information or credit cards, or solicit money or donations. Federal census law also protects the confidentiality of respondents. Information is used only for statistical purposes.
It’s important to remember the results of the census not only have consequential impact on public policy and economic development, the once-every-decade census determines each state’s representation in Congress. Shifts in population affect from where the 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives are elected to serve in Congress. The results also are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts, and impact boundaries for school districts.
Notably, the size of a state’s congressional delegation determines its number of electoral votes in the U.S. Electoral College, which elects the U.S. president every four years. States may gain or lose seats in Congress based on the results of the census. For example, following the 2010 U.S. Census, Iowa lost one congressional seat and today has four districts. For a period of time, Iowa had 11 congressional districts, from 1883 to 1933.
In December, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the president and Congress. On March 31, 2021, the Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to the states. As Iowa’s senior U.S. Senator, I encourage Iowans to promptly respond to the census survey.
Every Iowan counts, so make sure you’re counted.
