It’s becoming a trend in Page County and it needs to have a better direction.
Over the past several months, there have been multiple public-sector jobs that have had a noticeable increase in pay compared to the person who previously had the same position.
The Shenandoah school district named a new building and grounds director and the pay was $10,000 more than the person who retired after 40 plus years. Page County Secondary Roads department had a similar story.
The county named Jason Renander, a new, rookie assessor last year at the same pay as if Peggy Smith, who retired after 30 plus years, was still on the job.
Clarinda School District offered Superintendent Chris Bergman $170,000 a year for a two-year contract. This is her first superintendent position. Deron Stender, who had 12 years in administration started in 2016 in Clarinda at $135,000. He left last summer.
Consider a school district east of Denver, Colorado, with twice the enrollment of Clarinda, is looking for a superintendent and that board already decided it won’t have starting pay more than $130,000 a year.
All those public jobs in Page County may have great candidates for the job, but some criteria is needed for applicants considering past experience and education when it comes to pay.
Page County expects to do just that later this year when it reviews pay scales for 911 dispatchers.
When asked about the secondary roads positon, Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris said knowing how drastic the labor pool demographic has changed in the past 15 years, and how competitive the job market is today, places should expect larger paychecks to fill those jobs.
That’s understood.
What is happening in Page County is a difficult precedent that may be hard to follow in the future.
Bergman has made contributions to Clarinda schools in her first school year.
But what if she decides to work elsewhere in a few years? Where does that leave the next Clarinda superintendent? These pay scales are public record. Another person with no experience could expect to start at $170,000.
Some economists are explaining how the country’s economy is strong based on the performance of the stock market and the low unemployment which leads to bigger paychecks.
Those are two factors to consider, but only looking at those two categories is not a complete assessment of the entire economy.
Last week, corn was selling for less than $4 a bushel. The lengthy doldrums farm prices are in have caused either the slow down, or shut down, of ethanol plants in the Midwest.
Numerous chain retail stores have closed. Just in an hour’s radius of Page County in recent years, Radio Shack, Payless Shoes, Shopko and Kmart have closed all locations.
It’s likely our business owners, whose property taxes fund those public salaries, have an applicant’s education and experience reflected in their pay.
The public sector should give that more consideration knowing where their income originates.
