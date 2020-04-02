“Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink,” is a popular line from “The Rime of Ancient Mariner” by Samuel Taylor Colerdige.
The line is from a story about a sailor on a stalled boat and surrounded by salt water that can’t be consumed.
Clarinda Community School District could apply the same concept toward its iPad computer tablets with it students. Clarinda students are surrounded by so much technology, but it can’t be used when needed.
Three weeks into the governor’s recommendation to close school for a month to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, which, at last count, has sent nearly 60 million American school students home for what is being teased as “corona-cation.”
Those students are at a standstill for advancing their education and finishing the school year as planned. Iowa’s four weeks is supposed to end April 13. The state of Washington may go back April 24. Kansas said March 18 its school year is done.
Some Georgia school districts sent kids home March 18 with a week’s worth of work. That state extended its closure from March 31 to April 24. Richmond County, Georgia, schools had an online program ready to go, and a way for kids who didn’t have computer to get one.
Near the end of Clarinda’s first week off, high school assistant principal Josh Porter told the district’s families there is grade-based educational material found on the district’s website. Elementary and middle school parents were asking what could be done for their students during the four weeks. Porter explained the state doesn’t require online courses for schools. The lessons and online textbooks are only to be considered refreshers, not for actual grades.
Iowa isn’t alone by restricting accredited online education. If a state can’t guarantee every one of its students has the same access to learn things via a computer at home, no kid will be required to learn in that manner. Some students may not have the Internet at home. Special-need students need assistance from others.
The awkwardness is the iPads can be used when a student is gone for a couple of days because of personal health or a family emergency. Teachers can upload lessons and other items missed. All the student needs is a Wi-Fi connection.
We don’t know if a Clarinda family refused to accept the tablet for their child because they don’t have the mechanics for it to work at home. We don’t know if declining was even an option.
But when the entire student body is out for a length of time, as we are seeing now, the iPads lose value.
This school year is the third, and last, of phasing in iPads for Clarinda students. Staff was taught how and when to incorporate lessons and subjects through the iPads. The tablets were encouraged to be an accessory with education, not the driving force
But at times like these, the iPads could have shown more value. Should have shown more value.
What is dominating education now is the uncertainty of the future. Some educational analysts fear if states just end the remaining 2019-2020 school year, and if the 2020-2021 school year starts when it should, many students will be academically behind. What they missed from early March through late May is enough time to see a difference.
And the younger the grade, the more intense that could be. There may be third-grade students who will have to work even harder to regain their routine next school year. Missing approximately 10 weeks, then tacking on a traditional summer break, will hurt.
Some Clarinda High seniors are wondering how their college of choice will interpret grades and possible scholarship requirements with the school year that will forever have an asterisk.
Granted the iPads can’t be used for every subject – or shouldn’t. Physical education teachers could only suggest some at-home exercises if the family doesn’t have an exercise bicycle, treadmill or a set of weights. Teaching Spanish on an iPad would be better used for translation worksheets. The teacher needs to hear the kid say “nosotros” in person.
Not using the iPads for what they are capable of is disappointing knowing the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent. Before the 2018-2019 school year, Clarinda school board approved $270,000 for the high school and fifth grade. In February, $376,000 was spent for tablets for next school year.
When Clarinda, and probably many other American school districts, were researching using iPads for the student body, no one imagined a global health issue would send tens of millions of American students home for a month or more.
Iowa legislators, who also took a month off from their session, already agreed Iowa students don’t have to make up the four weeks. In a society inundated by online shopping, friends, games, news, books and movies, Iowa needs to find ways to incorporate accredited online education.
