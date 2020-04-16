Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen
The Page County Auditor’s Office reminds all residents that we are committed to making sure every eligible voter in Page County has the opportunity to vote and that their vote counts. We are encouraging all eligible voters to vote absentee due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Page County Auditor’s Office has mailed absentee ballot request forms to every household with registered voters. The Office of the Secretary of State is following up with a similar mailing at the end of April to all registered voters.
If you have already filled out a request form and returned it to our office, there is no need to complete a second one.
April 23 is the first day the Page County Auditor’s Office is allowed to mail absentee ballots. We are working hard to ensure that on April 23 over 1,000 absentee ballots will go out in the mail. We are so excited to have so many eligible voters exercise their right to vote.
Many voters are currently receiving a new voter registration card in the mail. This is due to any change in their voter profile, including party affiliation, which is required for voting in the primary election. Other changes, such as a name change, address change, or change in contact information will also result in a new voter registration card being mailed.
Do not be alarmed if you receive a new card, simply look it over and if everything appears correct, it is yours to keep. If you have requested an absentee ballot, you can expect it to arrive after April 23.
Thank you for your continued participation in elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.