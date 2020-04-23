By Jane Stimson, Clarinda
You may not know Jacob Holmes. I would like to introduce you to him from personal experience.
I met Jacob and his wife, Kaitlynn, and their two sons the day they purchased an acreage and the home I grew up in.
Jacob Is determined to get the best deal possible, sets a figure that he can live with and sticks to it. He finds himself in the right place at the right time, often due to his efforts in looking for opportunities. That’s what happened the day Jacob and Kaitlynn purchased my home place. I was so pleased to hand it off to this energetic, hard working young couple full of vision and hope. And they have filled the home with three more girls…a great family!
They showed just how much tenacity and grit they had when a microburst hit the home and buildings the night they finished moving in. In the ensuing years, they have bounced back and replaced worn out buildings that were blown away with modern, state of the art structures that fit the goals and entrepreneurial efforts they are pursuing.
Jacob and Kaitlynn choose to pay cash in their personal and business dealings. That is a very impressive feat in this day and age, and it has not held them back from holding a high standard of quality in their home and businesses.
They are a delightful, hardworking, resourceful family that is progressive in their vision toward making a better future for themselves and those around them. They have built on the strengths of the property and created a life that is an example of the great approach Jacob would provide the county as a supervisor.
I wholeheartedly endorse Jacob Holmes as fresh blood who will offer youthful energy and common sense beyond his years to improve the county’s services. It will not be a way to ease into retirement for him. Let’s try someone from a younger generation (for a change) that is willing to apply himself for the good of our county. He will do his homework and has a knack for coming up with common sense solutions.
