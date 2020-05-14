Joyce Newman, Clarinda
Have you ever considered that the mail delivery as we know it today could be a thing of the past?
Over 600,000 postal employees are considered “essential workers”, and take seriously the following; “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds”, and now we can add “nor COVID-19.
The USPS receives no tax dollars. In 2006 Congress passed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act which requires the Postal Service to pre-fund the government’s portion of retirees’ retirement and healthcare cost 75 years into the future. This pre-funding represents 92% of the USPS losses over the last 12 years and requires the USPS to net profit $5 billion a year to make this payment.
It is revolting to hear an elected official say “the Post Office is a joke; they need to raise prices”. Postage rates are established by the Postal Regulatory Commission which is appointed by the President of the United States.
The U.S.P.S. was included in the Cares Act (a $2 trillion stimulus package) only to allow USPS to borrow up to $10 billion from the Treasury but, there were certain restrictions attached. The loan from the stimulus package isn’t a bailout. Yet in the weeks since the stimulus passed, the Treasury Department has not approved the loan.
To safeguard the future of USPS, contact your representatives and let them know to continue service future stimulus funding is vital. It is as simple as calling the U.S. Capitol operator to be directed to your Senator or Representative at 202-224-3121.
