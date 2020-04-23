By Alan E. Schenck, Past Commander, Detachment of Iowa SAL
Dear Farm Family,
Last year we were dealing with a really wet spring. This year we have a serious China virus that has nearly closed our country down and left our economic future uncertain. But we are strong Christian people who live in Iowa!
This letter is to let you know the Clarinda Sons of the American Legion Squadron #98 is praying for you this year. Prayer is a powerful tool we are able to use to support you during this extremely busy farming time of year.
We have all grown up in a rural area and realize many of the stresses you feel. It takes a great deal of money as you begin to invest in fertilizers, seed, herbicides, fuel and all the equipment you need to do your job. We continue to pray for adequate amounts of moisture and sunshine for your crops to bring forth a bountiful harvest this fall. We will continue to ask God to keep watch over you and your family and keep you safe.
Your many contributions to our community do not go unnoticed. You continue to support our local churches, businesses, schools, many organizations and charities in order that we may provide a better place to raise our families. Your tax dollars help fund building of schools, roads and many other community services. America Needs Farmers.
Please rest assured that each morning as you head out to the field this planting season that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We care deeply about you and are proud of you and want you to know that. May God continue to bless you and your families.
Freedom: Honor our Veterans! Clarinda Sons of The American Legion #98
