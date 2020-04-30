Tom Kilcullen, New Market
Trying times have found the steps of our town, and its meaning is awfully real.
Its progress has stopped us dead in our tracks, and the hardships it brings we all can feel.
So once again our people adjust, to what we will call life’s new norm.
One thing I can promise each and every one, is we will weather its ugly storm.
No more hugs or handshakes, no church services with family and friends in tow.
Sticking close to home, kids outa school, the true meaning of closeness we’ve come to know.
Laid off workers with bills to pay, a form of sorrow fills their hearts.
But people start stepping up to the plate, and loving units does its part.
Tears will dry and people will mend, and it may take awhile to find our feet.
But never fear you’re not alone, just try to be cheerful to those you greet.
We all have hardships in our circle of life, but know there’s always someone holding your hand.
A loving God, a true-blue friend, or someone praying for us in a distant land.
To give is an act of kindness, to share shows true colors of your soul.
There’s no big steps now for us to take, so little by little we’ll reach our goal.
I leave you now with a simple thought one you can share with friends or children and wife.
Keep heads held high and let good thoughts abound, and know that social distancing can save a life.
