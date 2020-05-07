Brad and Jane Garrett, Wilton
Last weekend we had a family situation where several members of the Page County Sheriff’s Department were involved. We want to publicly say thank you to their team.
Special thanks to Chief Deputy McCalla, Sgt Roop, and to Jenn the dispatcher we talked with who became the voice of the sheriff’s office. These folks took charge of our elderly parents, made sure that they were safe, and kept us aware of their situation and status.
We did not have the opportunity to meet this team personally, but only have the best to say about the way they handled the situation. Once again, our heartfelt thanks to a great group of people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.