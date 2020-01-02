The Clarinda Lions would like to thank all those children and parents who came to greet Santa at Santa’s House on the southwest corner of the square in Clarinda this Christmas season.
There were at least 277 kids that came through to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what they wanted. The Clarinda Lions would like to thank them all, and the parents and relatives who escorted them. There were lots of smiles and laughs. It was fun.
In addition would like to thank all those individuals and organizations who assisted in numerous ways. Santa, the Clarinda city street crew, for helping move Santa’s House to the square, Page County for letting us locate on the square, the Herald-Journal for coverage. And Lions Club members who assisted at the house as Santa’s helpers, Randy Davison, Richard Thurman, Paul Henely and Jerry Abma.
May you all have had a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.