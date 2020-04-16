Clarinda Sew and Share Food Pantry Volunteers
The Sew and Share Food Pantry extends a heartfelt thank you to all who contributed to the fundraiser dinner at J Bruner’s on Sunday, April 5.
Special thanks go out to Joe and Emily Akers at J Bruner’s, Jason Van Vactor at Hy-Vee, and Rod Nester and Ashilyn Sunderman at Smith Vending, as well as all of their kind-hearted employees and volunteers.
Thanks to their efforts, combined with the generosity of our amazing community, over $10,000 was raised for our food pantry. We are humbled by this incredible show of support, especially when it is so greatly needed.
Thank you for being there for our clients at a time when so much is uncertain for all of us. While words could never be enough, please know that we feel incredibly blessed by your generosity.
Thank you
