Chuck Morris
Clarinda
As voters decide the outcome of the 2020 primary, I wanted to review a few highlights for Page County since 2017.
We deployed a state of the art digital communication system for our first responders at a cost of $2.4 million. We did this through important partnerships with the Southwest Regional Water District and Haug Communications. SRWD donated at no cost use of their tower and Haug provided a low cost, long-term lease agreement for their tower. This saved the county somewhere between $1.5 and 2 million for building the system.
In comparison, Montgomery County spent $5.4 million on their system and Mills County’s cost is expected to reach $7 million.
Today, our county has one more full time sheriff’s deputy and three new reserves and we now no longer have any unprotected hours of service like we did Jan. 1, 2017.
The county has also hired a full-time safety director to help correct a broken safety culture and to insure our employees go home safely every night after work, while reducing the county’s spiraling workman’s compensation premiums. And our dedicated employees have received increases in pay the last three years.
This has been accomplished while holding the line on our levy.
In fact, Page County has the third lowest levy in all of southwest Iowa (14 county survey). Plus the levy is $1.05 cheaper than the average of those in the survey. And I think we can do even better.
Please vote. It really is important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.