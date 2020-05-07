Terry Kouba, President – Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company, Senior Vice President – Operations
All around us, I see our neighbors and communities powering through this health crisis together. From our healthcare workers and store clerks to delivery drivers and farmers, Iowans honor the everyday heroes who are on the frontlines, providing essential services in new ways.
At Alliant Energy, our employees are adapting and working in new ways to ensure the lights stay on and the gas keeps flowing. While we’ve paused some work, the critical work continues. Our crews are getting it done while social distancing and wearing additional protective gear. Many employees are now working from home.
Each and every one of our employees understands the responsibility we have to our customers and the communities we serve. We’re doing our part to stay safe. We also encourage our customers to take steps to keep themselves and their families safe. We’ll be guided by our purpose to serve customers and build stronger communities as we continue to do what it takes to serve everyone safely.
I’m also proud of the way our employees have come together as one to meet the needs in the communities we serve.
Here in Iowa, we donated to Meals on Wheels programs, local Feeding America Food Banks, the American Red Cross and several United Way organizations. We funded 3-D printing of protective face shields for medical workers, added $1 million to the Hometown Care energy assistance fund, started an online diaper drive and donated supplies (N95 masks, gloves, safety glasses, vests and goggles) to medical facilities throughout the state. As new needs arise, we will continue to help.
These are uncharted times and we will continue to adapt, plan and prepare as we help our customers power through, together. In the midst of this health crisis, our employees will continue to deliver the essential energy services our customers count on – safely and reliably, just as we have for more than 100 years.
