Being promoted to the varsity lineup is nothing new for Collin Bevins. However, this time the advancement came as coach rather than a player.
Bevins was hired to serve as the new head wrestling coach at Clarinda High School during a meeting of the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors Monday, June 1, at the McKinley Central Office. He replaces Sam Carr, who resigned earlier this year.
In April 2019, Bevins was hired to serve as the head football coach for the Clarinda Cardinals. He also served at the head wrestling coach at Clarinda Middle School, helped lead the high school weightlifting program and was involved in the youth wrestling program in Clarinda.
Born in Clarinda, Bevins moved with his family to Chariton and later to Creston. He played football a Creston and was a two-time state champion in wrestling for the Panthers.
Bevins went on to play football at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo. A defensive lineman, Bevins played for the Bearcats from 2013-2016. He was a member of the 2015 and 2016 national championship teams for the Bearcats.
