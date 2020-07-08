CLARINDA – Clarinda baseball put up four multi-run innings and three Cardinal pitchers combined to slow down Bedford’s bats in an 11-2 win, Tuesday, July 7.
Michael Shull led the Cardinals with three hits and three runs scored. He also pitched two innings of relief, giving up one hit and one earned run.
“I was mainly throwing the fastball and trying to keep it in the zone,” Shull said on his performance on the mound. “I was off a little, but was doing pretty good.”
Six Cardinals finished the game with a hit and Shull, Tadyn Brown and Parker Rock all had more than one.
“We finally put up some crooked numbers,” Cardinals head coach Rod Eberly said. “We were disciplined at the plate for the most part and when we got two strikes we put the ball in play.”
Jarod McNeese and Isaac Jones came off the bench and were among those with a hit. Eberly said they’ll need hits from everybody to keep extending the season.
“The production was up and down the lineup,” said Eberly, “which it has to be come playoff time. Everybody must be involved. It was good to see and hopefully we can carry that on.”
Bedford scored a run in the first inning against starting pitcher Wyatt Schmitt. He lasted four innings for the Cardinals, giving up two hits and the one run while striking out six.
Cooper Neal and Shull also pitched and struck out another four over three innings.
“We attacked the zone and threw strikes,” Eberly said on his pitchers. “We’ll be all right if we can do that and play defense.”
The Cardinals improved to 6-6 with the win.
Bedford dropped to 4-8.
