Michael Shull and Jarod McNeese had the only Clarinda hits, Thursday, July 9 in a 10-0 loss at Underwood.
The game was called after 4 ½ innings because of the run rule.
Landon Nelson struck out five Cardinals in the five inning complete game win for the Eagles, who improved to 12-3 on the season.
Underwood scored a run in the first inning and added three more in the second against Clarinda starting pitcher Jake Childs.
A six-run fourth inning gave the Eagles the advantage they needed to end the game early. Childs was charged with eight runs, five earned, in 3 1/3 innings. Jon McCall got the final two outs from the mound and gave up the final two runs. Both pitchers had one strikeout.
Blake Hall led the Eagles with two hits.
Clarinda’s regular season ended at 6-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.