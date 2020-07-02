Clarinda baseball ended a three-game losing streak with a 13-2 win over Red Oak while Clarinda softball lost 5-2 to the Tigers, Monday, June 30.
Baseball
The Cardinal bats returned in a big way in a 13-2 win over Red Oak.
After scoring a combined one run during a three-game losing streak, the Cardinals broke out for 13 runs on 18 hits.
They started the game with five consecutive singles against Red Oak pitcher Wyatt Sederburg. After a sacrifice fly, the next three Cardinals added hits. Clarinda ended with five runs in the inning.
They added three more runs in the second with Logan Green and Parker Rock combining to drive in the runs for an 8-0 edge.
Clarinda added two more runs in the fifth for a 10-1 lead. Jon McCall bunted his way on, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error. Cooper Neal added an RBI hit.
Neal drove in two more runs as part of a three-run sixth inning that ended the game early.
Neal ended the day with four hits and five RBIs. Brown, Green, Rock, McCall, Wyatt Schmitt and Michael Shull all had multi-hit games.
Shull and Nathan Lindsay combined to hold Red Oak pitching to four hits and two runs, one earned. They struck out four Tigers each.
Clarinda improved to 5-4 overall with the win, 3-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Red Oak stayed winless on the season.
Softball
The Clarinda Cardinals outhit Red Oak 9-5, but four of Red Oak’s hits came in the middle two innings, and produced all of the Tiger runs in a 5-2 win.
Clarinda scored first. Bradlie Wilmes reached on an error to start the game. She took second on a wild pitch and third on a groundout before scoring on Hailee Knight’s single.
Red Oak scored twice in the third inning on two hits, a walk, a hit batsman and a Cardinal error. The Tigers added three runs in the fourth frame on two hits, two walks and an error.
Clarinda came back with one run in the fifth. Emmy Allbaugh walked with one out and advanced to second on Hallee Fine’s single. A wild pitch moved both runners up a base and then Knight singled in Allbaugh. Fine was tagged out trying to score later in the inning.
Fine led the Cardinals with three hits while Knight and Wilmes ended with two each.
Aziah Smalley lasted all six innings in the circle. She gave up five hits and seven walks while striking out five.
Clarinda fell to 0-8 overall and in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Tigers improved to 4-4 overall and 3-4 in the conference.
