The Clarinda bats exploded for 23 runs off 16 hits against four Riverside pitchers in a 23-4 Cardinal victory, Thursday, July 9.
The win was the fourth in a row for the Cardinals after a 0-9 start and it came against a Bulldog club that entered the game with 12 wins.
Clarinda already had control with a 10-2 lead entering the seventh inning, when the Cardinals batted around twice and scored 13 runs off seven hits.
Makayla Fichter doubled twice, driving in two runs in the inning. She finished the game with four hits, three doubles, and six RBIs.
The first seven Cardinals reached base in the inning before an out was recorded. Eight straight reached base after the second out.
The Cardinals also scored seven runs in the third inning. Fichter also doubled in two in that frame.
Kaylah Degase added three hits and two RBIs for Clarinda. Hallee Fine and Jillian Graham also had multi-hit games. Graham added three RBIs while Emmy Allbaugh, Kylie Shackelford, Maddie Sunderman and Degase drove in two runs each.
Clarinda pitcher Aziah Smalley was given her first at-bat of the year in the seventh inning and produced an RBI single.
The Cardinal offense took 18 walks from four Bulldog pitchers.
Smalley walked five and gave up eight hits, but struck out four and held Riverside to four runs, three earned, in the complete game win.
