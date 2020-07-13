The Clarinda Cardinals scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the tying run was tagged out and another runner was stranded on second base in an 8-7 loss to Southwest Valley, Friday, July 10.
The Cardinals trailed 8-4 after Southwest Valley scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Hailee Knight walked with one out in the final frame. Kayla Degase singled and then Kylie Shackelford was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jillian Graham drove in two runs with a single and then a wild pitch moved pinch runners Presley Jobe and Ryplee Sunderman to second and third. Maddie Sunderman reached on an error. Jobe scored on the play, but Ryplee Sunderman was tagged out for the second out. Timberwolves pitcher Isabelle Inman then struck out Bradlie Wilmes to end the game.
Clarinda scored the game’s first four runs. Wilmes led off the first inning with a single. Emmy Allbaugh reached on a three-base error that scored Wilmes. A groundout plated Allbaugh for a 2-0 lead.
Graham walked and Maddie Sunderman singled with one out in the fourth inning. Allbaugh singled with two outs to drive both runners in and give the Cardinals a 4-0 advantage.
Southwest Valley countered with a five-run fifth inning, that included a grand slam by Kayley Myers. Kyli Aldrich followed with a solo home run to give the Timberwolves the lead.
Southwest Valley added a run in the sixth inning and the two in the seventh.
Aziah Smalley struck out six Timberwolves during the game. She gave up 11 hits, one walk and eight runs, seven earned.
Graham and Allbaugh finished with two hits each to lead the Cardinals, who saw their four-game winning streak end. They conclude the regular season with a 4-10 record.
Southwest Valley’s season ended at 4-12.
