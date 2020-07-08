The Clarinda Cardinals scored six runs over the first four innings and made it stand up in a 6-5 win over Griswold, Monday, July 6.
Hallee Fine’s home run to center field in the first inning gave the Cardinals an early 2-0 advantage. The home run was Fine’s first of the season.
After Griswold scored three runs in the second inning on two hits and two walks, Clarinda tied the game in the second on Emmy Allbaugh’s RBI single.
Hailee Knight’s RBI groundout gave Clarinda the lead back in the third inning.
Griswold tied the game in the fourth, but the Cardinals took the lead for good with a two-run fourth. Three straight singles by Maddie Sunderman, Bradlie Wilmes and Allbaugh brought home one run. Makayla Fichter’s groundout scored Wilmes to put Clarinda up by two.
Clarinda pitcher Aziah Smalley worked around an error and a walk in the fifth and then a walk and a hit in the sixth.
Anna Kelley doubled to start Griswold’s seventh inning. She scored on a single by Makenna Askeland with one out, but Smalley was able to keep the lead and give Clarinda its second straight win.
Smalley struck out four Tigers. She gave up 10 hits, five walks and five earned runs.
Fine, Allbaugh, Wilmes and Kaylah Degase all had two hits to lead the Cardinals, who improved to 2-9 on the season.
Griswold fell to 9-7.
