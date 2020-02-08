Clarinda will send four wrestlers to the Class 2A District 2 tournament Saturday, Feb. 15, at Atlantic. The top two finishers in each weight class at that tournament will qualify for the State Wrestling Tournament Feb. 20-22 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Cardinals crowned two individual champions and added a pair of second place finishers during the Class 2A Sectional 4 tourney Saturday, Feb. 8, at Glenwood. Kale Downey and Crew Howard won the individual titles for the Cardinals at 132 pounds and 220 pounds respectively. Michael Mayer, 138 pounds, and Jakob Childs, 182 pounds, each earned second place honors.
As a team, Clarinda finished fourth in the sectional standings with 128 points. Harlan won the sectional team championship with 218 points, while Red Oak was second with 211 points. Host Glenwood finished two points behind the Tigers in third place.
Downey earned the first district berth and first sectional championship for the Cardinals with a 9-0 major decision over Abby McIntyre of Glenwood. McIntyre won the girls' state championship for the Rams earlier this season.
After scoring a takedown in the first period, Downey broke the match open with a takedown and a cradle for three near fall points in the second period. He then locked up the victory with a final takedown in the third period to make the final 9-0.
Following a bye in the quarterfinal round, Downey took the mat against Landon Newquist of Shenandoah. Downey won the match with a fall in 0:50 to set up his match with McIntyre in the finals.
Howard remained undefeated on the season, 33-0, for Clarinda with a 7-2 win over Jesse Schwery of Harlan in the 220 pound finals. Howard opened the scoring with a takedown in the first period. He added a reversal in the second period to claim a 4-2 lead.
Then, in the third period, Howard scored an escape and added a takedown to lock up the sectional championship.
In the quarterfinals, Howard received a bye. Howard then needed only 0:33 to pin Samuel Daly of Southwest Iowa in the semifinals.
Mayer advanced to the district tournament as the second place finisher at 138 pounds. He took the mat against Tate Mayberry of Glenwood in the finals, but lost by fall in 0:20. However, no wrestle-back was required to determine the true second place finisher for the weight class.
In the quarterfinals, Mayer received a bye for Clarinda. He then won his semifinal match 9-4 over Bryan Earp of Red Oak.
That victory clinched a spot in the district tournament for Mayer because Earp won the third place match by fall in 1:33 over Jered Walters of Harlan. Since Mayer had previously defeated Earp, he was awarded the runner-up honors.
Childs needed an overtime win in a wrestle-back match at 182 pounds to secure true second and qualify for the district tournament. Childs and Avery Martin traded escapes in the final two periods of regulation to force the sudden victory period, but Childs scored the decisive takedown to earn a 3-1 victory.
After receiving a bye in the quarterfinals, Childs stuck Thomas Frederick of Harlan in 0:31 in the semifinals to secure a spot in the title match. However, Mitch Mayberry of Glenwood won a wild match with a fall in 5:28 over Childs.
Meanwhile, in the third place match, Martin earned a fall in 1:02 over Frederick to force the wrestle-back against Childs.
Clarinda had two other wrestlers compete in wrestle-backs Saturday. However, Kaedon Lindsay, 126 pounds, and Jordan Fasnacht, 145 pounds, ended their seasons with third place finishes.
Lindsay squared off with Ethan Lemon of Harlan in the wrestle-back at 126 pounds. However, Lemon won the match by fall in 0:59.
Lindsay forced the wrestle-back with Lemon by pinning Renner Bardsley of Glenwood in 1:05 in the third place match. Meanwhile, in the title match, Lemon lost an 8-3 decision to Dawson Bond of Red Oak.
After receiving a bye in the quarterfinals, Lindsay lost by fall in 1:51 to Bond in the semifinal round.
At 145 pounds, Fasnacht lost an 8-0 major decision to Tyler Boldra of Glenwood in his wrestle-back match. Fasnacht forced the wrestle-back with a fall in 1:32 over Lane Allumbaugh of Shenandoah in the third place match. Boldra was denied a sectional title as he lost by fall in 0:33 to Colton Hauschild of Southwest Iowa.
Fasnacht opened the day with a fall in 3:53 over Sam Bladt of Harlan. However, Fasnacht lost by fall in 0:51 to eventual champion Hauschild.
Clarinda also received a third place finish from Cole Ridnour at 170 pounds. Ridnour received a bye in the quarterfinals, but dropped a narrow 4-3 decision to Bruce Lukehart of Red Oak in the semifinals.
Ridnour bounced back with a 12-0 major decision win over CJ Carter of Glenwood in the third place match. However, Lukehart lost by fall in 1:24 to Carter Bendorf of Harlan in the finals. Since Lukehart had already defeated Ridnour, no wrestle-back was required.
Teagan Fichter also attended the sectional tournament for the Cardinals and came away with a fifth place finish at 195 pounds.
In the quarterfinals, Fichter lost by fall in 2:14 to Chance Roof of Southwest Iowa. In the consolation semifinals Fichter then received byes in both the consolation semifinals and in the fifth place match.
