For as long as there have been sports, debates have raged over the greatest games for a particular sport or team.
These debates have intensified over the last couple of weeks as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to athletics at all levels from the pros, to college and all the way down to high school athletics. The Iowa High School Athletic Union and Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union have placed spring sports across the state in a prohibited phase as schools have been closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Therefore, as we wait to see if and when local high school sports will resume, the staff at the Clarinda Herald-Journal thought this would be an ideal time to look back at some of the greatest games and sports achievements for Clarinda High School and South Page High School. You may share your thoughts by sending an email to kdinnebier@mchsi.com. Include CHS Greatest Game in the subject line and include the year of the game so we can search the archives to find the story. We will try to feature a new game or achievement each week, as research permits, during the suspension.
To start off this new feature, we look back to 2012 and a week of boys’ basketball action that had Clarinda soaring with excitement. The Cardinals captured third place honors at the Class 2A Boys’ State Basketball Tournament in Des Moines. We hope you enjoy this Blast from the Past we were able to pull from the records of the Clarinda Herald-Journal and the World Herald News Service.
Cardinals capture third
Less than 24 hours after suffering a heartbreaking loss in overtime to Fort Dodge St. Edmond in the semifinals of the Class 2A Boys’ State Basketball Tournament, the Clarinda Cardinals returned to the court at Wells Fargo Arena and exacted a measure of revenge against MFL/MAR-MAC.
The Cardinals pulled away in the fourth quarter Friday, March 9, to post a convincing 69-52 win over the Bulldogs. After the win, Clarinda was presented with the third place trophy for Class 2A.
The Cardinals finished the year with an overall record of 21-5, including the first two victories in school history at the state tournament. The 69 points tallied by Clarinda Friday was also the most points the Cardinals have ever scored in a single game in their eight trips to the state tournament.
A celebration to honor the Cardinals on their historic season will be held Saturday afternoon, March 10, at 2 p.m. at the Clarinda High School gymnasium.
With 1 minute, 26 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the consolation finals Friday, Clarinda was tied with MFL/MAR-MAC 41-41. However, over the final 9:26 of the contest the Cardinals outscored the Bulldogs 28-11 to pull away for the victory.
Senior Brandon Sweet started the run with a three-pointer that gave the Cardinals a 44-41 lead. Sweet finished with nine points and seven rebounds in his final game for Clarinda.
The Bulldogs answered with a conventional three-point play, but senior Alex Hiatt scored on a layup with 0:50 left in the third quarter to give the Cardinals the lead for good.
Tyler Steeve opened the fourth quarter by knocking down a pair of free throws to extend the Clarinda lead to 48-44 and then Hiatt drilled a three-pointer that pushed the advantage to 51-44 and opened the floodgates for the Cardinals. One of eight seniors on the Clarinda squad, Hiatt came off the bench Friday to burn the Bulldogs with 14 points and three steals.
From there, the Cardinals converted a staggering 18 of 20 free throw attempts over the remainder of the game to seal the win. Steeve led the parade to the charity stripe as he hit seven of eight attempts on his way to scoring a game-high 27 points. He also delivered nine rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot in his swan song for Clarinda.
Meanwhile, seniors Alex Archer and Kramer Samuelson were each perfect on their four tries from the line in the fourth quarter. Samuelson finished with seven points, four assists, two steals one block and one rebound. Archer added seven rebounds and three steals to his four point effort. He also blocked one shot for Clarinda.
Early in the first quarter Friday, MFL/MAR-MAC was able to build a 6-2 lead before the Cardinals rattled off five straight points that culminated with a layup by Hiatt that gave Clarinda its first lead of the day, 7-6.
With the score tied 11-11 at the start of the second quarter, the Cardinals inched ahead by six points on a basket by Steeve and two straight hoops by Sweet. Clarinda still held a 21-14 advantage with just over 5:00 to play in the first half, but the Bulldogs hit a pair of three-pointers on their way to scoring eight unanswered points and seizing a 22-21 lead.
Dakota Woods halted the run when he drove to the basket and scored on a layup to account for his only points of the contest. He also provided two steals and one assist for the Cardinals on the day.
After Steeve dropped in four successful free throws, Samuelson came up with a steal and fed Hiatt for a layup to close out the half and send Clarinda to the locker room with a 29-25 lead.
MFL/MAR-MAC battled back to take a 34-31 lead over the Cardinals early in the third quarter, but back-to-back baskets by senior Jared Stansbury enabled Clarinda to regain the lead 35-34.
A pair of field goals by Steeve extended the lead to 39-34 before the Bulldogs clawed back into the game with five straight points to tie the score. However, Stansbury scored the last of his six points in the game to put the Cardinals back on top 41-39. Stansbury also had five rebounds in the game.
The final two Clarinda seniors who finished their high school careers on a high note with the win in the consolation finals Friday were Jeremiah Haug and Dalton Young.
First Tournament Win
Nearly 80 years after its state tournament debut, the Clarinda boys located that long-elusive trail to the winner’s circle.
The Cardinals never trailed, ending decades of frustration with a 50-31 Class 2-A boys state basketball quarterfinal victory over Roland-Story on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
Clarinda first qualified in 1934 and had come up empty in seven previous appearances.
“It’s awesome to know we’re the first team ever, and to know that maybe future teams will have it easier now, to know that Clarinda has gotten some wins,’’ Cardinals senior Tyler Steeve said. “Hopefully we can get that state championship.’’
“People keep talking about the win that Clarinda’s never gotten,’’ Clarinda coach Van Gilmore said. “I didn’t want these guys to come out nervous and playing a game we’re not used to playing. So I was proud of our guys on how they came out and just played our basketball.’’
The Cardinals are accustomed to being at a height disadvantage. That was glaringly obvious Tuesday, but they scrapped their way to a 24-23 advantage on the boards. Perhaps more importantly, they held the Norsemen to just six offensive rebounds and two second-chance points.
“That was a huge key,’’ Gilmore said. “We wanted them to try to hurt us from the outside, and not give up the second shots.’’
Jared Stansbury led Clarinda’s inside charge. The 6-foot-7 senior finished with a game-high 15 points and a team-high six rebounds. His relentless work helped the Cardinals start each half quickly.
“It was good to get a good start early, under the big lights,’’ Stansbury said. “I haven’t really been scoring as much lately, after a couple big games earlier in the year. Now hopefully I can hit a groove here for the next couple games.’’
Clarinda took control of the game for good in the minutes sandwiching the halftime break.
Alex Hiatt’s steal and basket capped an 8-0 run and put the Cardinals up 20-8 with 2:23 left in the first half. Roland-Story scored the next eight to get within 20-16. However, Brandon Sweet’s tough 12-footer in the lane sent Clarinda to the half with a 22-16 advantage.
The Cardinals maintained that momentum to start the third. Steeve found Sweet for a 3-pointer to start things, and then Stansbury scored inside. Alex Archer capped the 10-0 run with his fourth 3-pointer of the year, extending Clarinda’s lead to 30-16 at the 6:08 mark.
From then on, it was Clarinda’s game to lose. The Norsemen got within eight late in the third, but Steeve followed a Stansbury free throw with a driving basket to end the period. Kramer Samuelson fed Archer for a hoop to push it back to 13, and Roland-Story didn’t threaten the rest of the way.
Semifinal Heartbreak
The plan was for Clarinda to exact a little revenge Thursday afternoon in the Class 2A semifinal at the Iowa High School Boys’ State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena inDes Moines.
The Cardinals wanted to give St. Edmond Catholic of Fort Dodge a little payback for the last time the two teams met in state tournament play — in 2004 — in which the Gaels prevailed. And, for much of the game, it looked like that’s exactly what was going to happen, too.
A clutch spin-around jumper by senior Tyler Steeve with four seconds to play and a staunch defense that held St. Edmond’s season-long leading scorer to just five points helped Clarinda pull even, 42-42, as the horn sounded to end regulation. The Cardinals had just erased a seven-point deficit in the closing two and a half minutes, and had Nick Clark, the Gaels’ leading scorer, on his heels with four fouls.
In boys’ basketball, overtime is four minutes long. But, for the Cardinals, it must have seemed like an eternity.
After Steeve made one of two free throws 20 seconds into the extra frame, St. Edmond — led almost singlehandedly by Clark, who scored 10 points in overtime — went on a 14-0 run over the next three and a half minutes. Brandon Sweet made the front-end of two free throws with eight seconds to play for Clarinda’s only other points in the period as the Gaels advanced with a 56-44 win.
