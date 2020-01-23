Clarinda collected sixth place honors at the Rumble in River County held Saturday, Jan. 18, at Nebraska City.
The Cardinals were among 16 teams to compete in the dual tournament. Clarinda finished with a dual record of 3-2 for the tournament. Hastings won the tournament, while Nebraska City finished second.
Clarinda squared off against Aurora in the fifth place match. However, the Huskies emerged with a 57-24 victory.
Kale Downey gave Clarinda an early lead in the meet as he posted a fall in 1:12 at 132 pounds. Aurora answered with two falls and two forfeits to surge in front 24-6.
Cole Ridnour snapped the winning streak for the Huskies at 170 pounds as he delivered a fall in 1:47. Aurora countered with a 6-1 win at 182 pounds and a forfeit at 195 pounds.
Clarinda trimmed the deficit to 36-18 with a pin by Crew Howard in 1:05 at 220 pounds. Aurora then sealed the victory with two falls and two forfeits over the next four matches.
In the final match of the dual at 126 pounds, Kaedon Lindsay wrapped up the scoring for Clarinda with a fall in 1:37.
Clarinda reached the fifth place match after posting a 39-30 win over Seward in the consolation bracket.
The Cardinals jumped out to a quick 15-0 lead over Seward. Lindsay opened the dual with a forfeit at 126 pounds. Downey followed with a pin in 2:27 at 132 pounds. Then, Michael Mayer won his 138 pound match 5-0.
Seward stormed back with two forfeits and a pin to claim an 18-15 advantage. Ridnour regained the lead for Clarinda with a fall in 1:115 at 170 pounds. Jakob Childs then added a fall in 1:41 at 182 pounds to push the Clarinda edge to 27-18.
Clarinda and Seward traded forfeits at 195 pounds and 220 pounds as Howard was awarded the win at 220 pounds. Jarod McGregor capped off the scoring for the Cardinals with a fall in 1:14 at 285 pounds.
In the final match of the dual at 106 pounds, Seward earned a fall to make the score 39-30.
Clarinda opened the dual tournament with a thrilling 36-35 win over Wahoo.
Following a forfeit for Wahoo at 195 pounds, the Cardinals trailed 35-24 with two matches remaining. Howard earned a critical fall in 0:45 in the final contested match at 220 pounds. McGregor was then awarded a forfeit at 285 pounds to pull out the victory for the Cardinals.
Jake Dale started the meet with a forfeit for Clarinda at 106 pounds, but Wahoo was then awarded forfeits at 113 pounds and 120 pounds. At 126 pounds, Lindsay earned a 4-2 win in overtime to trim the Wahoo advantage to 12-9.
Following a technical fall for the Warriors at 132 pounds, Mayer received a forfeit for Clarinda to make the score 17-15. Jordan Fasnacht then gave the Cardinals a slim 18-17 lead with a 14-10 win at 145 pounds.
A pair of forfeits at 152 pounds and 160 pounds put Wahoo back on top 29-18 in the team scoring. However, Ridnour answered at 170 pounds with a 7-2 win in overtime. Childs then kept the hopes of a Clarinda comeback alive with a 4-1 win at 182 pounds that made the score 29-24.
In the second round of the tournament, Clarinda suffered a 66-12 loss to eventual champion Hastings. The Cardinals won only two matches in the dual, but both came by fall.
Ridnour got Clarinda on the scoreboard with a fall at 170 pounds to make the score 48-6. Howard collected the other win with a pin at the 3:04 mark of his match at 220 pounds.
Clarinda bounced back in the third round of the tournament to collect a 45-21 win over the Nebraska City junior varsity.
After forfeiting the opening match at 120 pounds, Clarinda opened its scoring with a fall by Lindsay in 0:43 at 126 pounds. Downey followed with a pin in 1:48 at 132 pounds. Mayer tacked on a 5-3 win at 138 pounds to give Clarinda a 15-6 lead in the team scoring.
Nebraska City reclaimed the lead, 21-15, with a decision and two forfeits. However, that proved to by the end of the scoring for the Pioneers as the Cardinals won the final five matches of the dual.
Ridnour started the surge with a fall in 0:56 at 170 pounds. Childs then received a forfeit at 182 pounds.
Howard followed with a fall in 1:07 at 220 pounds. McGregor also joined in with a pin in 3:47 at 285 pounds. Dale then closed out the dual by receiving a forfeit at 106 pounds.
