Clarinda placed in sixth weight classes during the Tiger-Knight Invitational Saturday, Dec. 21, at Carroll.
As a result, the Cardinals finished eighth in the field of 11 teams with 69 points. Winning the team championship with 171.5 points was Westwood, Sloan. Manson Northwest Webster was five points behind in second place.
Cole Ridnour turned in the top performance of the day for the Cardinals as he finished second at 195 pounds. Following a first round bye, Ridnour needed only 1:13 to pin Trey Sandvig of Pocahontas Area in the second round of the weight class.
In the third round, Ridnour posted a win by fall in 1:29 against Omar Hernandez of Westwood, Sloan. However, in the fourth round, Ridnour lost by fall in 4:51 to John Schuttler of Manson Northwest Webster. As a result, he had to settle for second place honors.
Kale Downey followed with a third place finish at 132 pounds. He secured the third place finish with a 14-1 major decision in a rematch against Hayden Stout of Kuemper Catholic.
Downey and Stout faced each other in the quarterfinal round of the tournament. Downey prevailed with a 10-0 major decision.
However, in the semifinals, Downey lost a 20-5 technical fall in 4:21 to Carter Drake of Carroll. Still, in the consolation semifinals, Downey bounced back to pin Jordan Corrieri of Ames in 5:07 to advance to the third place match.
At 182 pounds, Jakob Childs collected a fourth place finish for Clarinda. Childs started the tournament with a pin of Treyton Fender if Denison in 3:41 in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, however, Childs was edged 3-0 by Jackson Dewald of Westwood, Sloan. The loss dropped Childs to the consolation semifinals where he won by fall in 1:39 over Keaton Bindel of Pocahontas Area.
With the pin of Bindel, Childs moved on to the third place match. However, he had to settle for fourth place after suffering a fall in 1:28 at the hands of Brodie Anderson of Manson Northwest Webster.
Clarinda also collected sixth place finishes in three weight classes. Michael Mayer claimed a sixth place finish at 126 pounds; Kaedon Lindsay, 138 pounds; and Jordan Fasnacht, 145 pounds.
Mayer opened the tournament by losing a 15-6 major decision to Jaxson Kuhlmann of Carroll. However, in the first round of consolation matches, he posted a fall in 3:20 over Poe Hsee of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
The win advanced Mayer to the consolation semifinals, where he dropped a 9-0 major decision to Chance McCollom of Greene County. In the fifth place match, Mayer then lost by fall in 0:49 to Jayden Lahmann of Westwood, Sloan.
At 132 pounds, Lindsay earned a 5-2 win over Jeremy Carranza of Pocahontas Area in the opening round. But in the quarterfinals, Lindsay was pinned in 1:56 by Ian Kohnen of Manson Northwest Webster.
The loss dropped Lindsay to the consolation bracket. After receiving a first round bye, he battled to a 1-0 win over Morgan Staiert of Carroll.
In the consolation semifinals, Lindsay was pinned in 0:31 by Brady Stauffer of Greene County. Then, in the fifth place match, he lost by fall in 1:43 to Anthony Davis of Ames.
Fasnacht opened the 145 pound bracket by suffering a loss by fall in 3:41 against Christopher Krueger of Manson Northwest Webster. Fasnacht bounced back with a pin of Deven Bovee of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in 1:27.
However, in the consolation semifinals, Fasnacht was dealt a 17-2 technical fall loss in 4:44 by Brady Brown of Westwood, Sloan. He was then pinned in 0:40 by Maliek Johnson of Ames in the fifth place match.
Clarinda opened the final week of action before the holiday break by hosting a double dual against Harlan and Shenandoah. The Cardinals split the two duals as they defeated the Mustangs 48-18, but were stopped by Harlan 67-9.
The Cardinals established an early 27-0 lead over Shenandoah to take control of the dual. Jake Dale opened the scoring at 106 pounds with a forfeit. Mayer and Downey then added forfeits at 126 pounds and 132 pounds.
In the first contested match, Lindsay earned a 9-0 win for Clarinda at 138 pounds. Then, at 145 pounds, Fasnacht received a forfeit to make the score 27-0.
Shenandoah responded with a fall at 152. The Mustangs then picked up forfeits at 160 pounds and 170 pounds to account for their 18 points.
The Cardinals closed out the dual by winning the final four matches. Ridnour posted a 6-3 win at 182 pounds. Childs, Crew Howard and Jarod McGregor then received forfeits.
However, the Cardinals were limited to only two wins in their dual against Harlan. Ridnour was taken to overtime before claiming a 3-1 win at 182 pounds. Childs then recorded a fall in 2:56 at 195 pounds.
Clarinda will resume the season Saturday, Jan. 4, with the Valley Duals in Des Moines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.