Clarinda attended a pair of quadrangulars last week at Red Oak and Council Bluffs Saint Albert.
The Cardinals got the action started Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Red Oak. Also competing in the quadrangular were Saint Albert and Southwest Valley. Clarinda went 2-1 on the night with dual wins over the Timberwolves and the Falcons.
Clarinda posted a convincing 43-15 win over Southwest Valley. The Cardinals jumped out to a quick 18-0 lead in the dual with three straight falls.
Crew Howard started the dual with a pin in 1:37 at 220 pounds. Jarod McGregor followed with at fall at 285 pounds in 3:05. Jake Dale then secured a fall in 1:14 at 106.
The next three weight classes were open for each team, so the next match was at 132 pounds. Southwest Valley earned a decision in that match to cut the deficit to 18-3.
However, Kale Downey answered with a 10-0 major decision for the Cardinals at 138 pounds. Kaedon Lindsay then received a forfeit to extend the Clarinda lead to 28-3.
At 152 pounds, Jordan Fasnacht won narrow 5-4 decision to put Clarinda on top 31-3. The Timberwolves countered with a fall at 160.
The final two wins of the dual for Clarinda were falls by Cole Ridnour and Jakob Childs at 170 and 182 pounds respectively. Southwest Valley one the final match at 195 pounds by fall to make the final score 43-15.
Clarinda also claimed a 37-28 win over Saint Albert on the night. The Cardinals won the final three matches of the dual to pull out the exciting victory.
Trailing 28-22 entering the 195 pound match, Childs earned a 13-6 to close the margin to 28-25. Howard then won the pivotal match at 220 pounds with a fall in 0:27 to give the Cardinals a 31-28 advantage. McGregor then received a forfeit at 285 pounds to seal the win.
The Falcons built an early 12-0 lead with a fall at 106 pounds and a forfeit at 113 pounds. Saint Albert then pushed the lead to 16-0 with a 13-5 major decision at 126 pounds.
Clarinda got on the scoreboard with a fall in 1:59 by Downey at 132 pounds. Lindsay added a 13-2 major decision at 138 pounds before Saint Albert posted a fall at 145 pounds to make the score 22-10.
The two teams traded forfeits at 152 pounds and 160 pounds to make the tally 28-16. Brandon Stogdill received the forfeit for Clarinda at 160.
Ridnour then pulled the Cardinals within striking range, 28-22, with a fall in 0:44 at 170 pounds.
There were also two exhibition matches held as part of the dual with the Falcons. Mason McClarnon earned a 19-3 technical fall in 5:41 at 132 pounds. At 220 pounds, Teagan Fichter earned a fall in 0:54.
The lone loss of the night for Clarinda was a 51-27 decision against Red Oak. The Cardinals had five wins in the dual.
McGregor opened the dual with a fall in 0:49 at 285 pounds to give Clarinda its only lead of the dual. The Tigers answered with two falls and three forfeits to seize a 30-6 advantage.
Downey then received a forfeit for Clarinda at 138 pounds. Lindsay followed with a 2-0 win at 145 pounds to make the dual score 30-15.
Red Oak picked up falls at 152 pounds and 160 pounds to stretch the lead to 42-15. Then, at 170 pounds, Bruce Lukehart came away with a 4-3 win in overtime for the Tigers against Ridnour.
Childs responded with a fall for Clarinda in 0:32 at 182 pounds to cut the deficit to 45-21. After Red Oak tacked on a forfeit at 195 pounds, Howard ended the dual with a forfeit at 220 pounds.
Clarinda then traveled to Council Bluffs Thursday, Jan. 9, for another quadrangular hosted by Saint Albert. Creston and Kuemper Catholic also attended the event.
The Cardinals went 2-1on the night. They posted a 47-36 win over Saint Albert and won a thrilling 39-36 decision over Kuemper Catholic. However, Creston handed Clarinda its only loss 58-24.
Unlike their dual Tuesday, the Cardinals were able to build an early lead Thursday and then hold on for the win against the Falcons. Howard opened the dual with a fall in 0:34 at 220 pounds. McGregor then received a forfeit to put Clarinda on top 12-0 in the dual.
After Saint Albert received a forfeit at 106 pounds, Dale picked up a forfeit at 113 pounds. The Falcons promptly closed the score to 18-12 with a forfeit at 120 pounds.
Michael Mayer answered with a fall in 6:36 at 126 pounds. Downey added a 16-0 technical fall in 4:43 to extend the lead to 29-12 for the Cardinals.
The Falcons collected a fall at 138 pounds and a forfeit at 145 pounds to close within 29-24. However, Fasnacht kept Clarinda in front with a fall in 4:49 at 152 pounds.
Saint Albert cut the score to 35-30 with a fall at 160 pounds. Ridnour followed with a forfeit for Clarinda at 170 pounds to restore a 41-30 advantage for the Cardinals with two matches remaining in the dual.
The Falcons received a forfeit at 182 pounds to pull Saint Albert within five points entering the final match. Childs, however, ended any thought of a comeback for the Falcons with a fall in 3:43 at 195 pounds.
Clarinda also pulled out a wild 39-36 win over Kuemper Catholic. The Cardinals battled back from a 36-9 deficit to pull out the victory in the final match of the dual.
T he first nine points of the dual for Clarinda came on a forfeit for Dale at 113 pounds and a 5-0 win for Downey at 132 pounds. However, the Cardinals won all of the final five matches by fall to storm back for the dramatic victory.
Ridnour opened the surge with a fall in 0:47 at 170 pounds. Childs then dispensed of his opponent at 182 pounds in 2:42. Fichter duplicated that effort with a pin in 2:43 at 195 pounds.
Still, the Cardinals trailed 36-27 with two matches remaining. Howard kept the Clarinda hopes alive with a fall in 0:58 at 220 pounds to make the score 36-33. McGregor then stuck Alex Grote in 0:47 at 285 pounds to lift the Cardinals to the victory.
In their other dual of the quadrangular, the Cardinals suffered a 58-24 loss to Creston. The Panthers seized immediate control of the match by winning the four matches to build a 24-0 advantage.
Downey broke up the shutout for Clarinda with a fall in 4:00 at 132 pounds. However, Creston countered with two pins and two forfeits to make the score 48-6.
Ridnour posted a fall in 2:00 at 170 pound to halt the Creston streak. The Panthers concluded their scoring with a major decision and a forfeit.
The Cardinals made the final score a little closer by earning falls in the final two matches of the dual. Howard secured a pin in 1:04 at 220 pounds and McGregor won the 285 pound match with a fall in 4:45.
