Clarinda reached the Mecca of high school football in Iowa in 2002 as the Cardinals qualified to play at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the first time in school history.
The Cardinals delivered a decisive 41-13 victory over Carlisle in the state quarterfinals at Cardinal Field. As a result, Clarinda advanced to the semifinals at the UNI-Dome against Emmetsburg.
The UNI-Dome has hosted the high school state championship games in all classes since 1976. The semifinal games in each class were moved to the UNI-Dome in 1998.
Clarinda forced three Carlisle turnovers and converted two of them into touchdowns to help spur the Cardinals to the quarterfinal win. Clarinda built a 14-0 advantage after one quarter of play and then outscored Carlisle 20-6 in the second period to break the game open. Each team scored once in the third quarter.
With the victory, the Cardinals improved to 9-2 overall on the season and had an opportunity to match the school record for wins against Emmetsburg. The E-Hawks, however, eliminated Clarinda from the playoffs with a 27-7 win in the semifinals.
Motivated in part by the experience of playing at the UNI-Dome in 2002 and the loss to Emmetsburg, Clarinda returned to the state semifinals in 2003. The Cardinals dismantled the Eddyville-Blakesburg Rockets 59-7 in the quarterfinals to improve to 11-0 on the season and set a new school record for wins in a season.
The win over the Rockets also set the stage for a rematch with Emmetsburg in the semifinals at the UNI-Dome. However, the E-Hawks dealt the Cardinals their only loss of the year, 24-14.
This week, for our Blast From the Past, we look not at a single football game, but rather the impact the opportunity to play at the UNI-Dome had on the 2002 Clarinda Cardinals, the school district and the community as a whole. Please enjoy this feature taken from the archives of the Clarinda Herald-Journal.
It was more than just a football game.
The Class 2A state football semifinal clash between the Clarinda Cardinals and Emmetsburg E-Hawks at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Fall on Monday, Nov. 18, symbolized the rewards teamwork and dedication offer.
"We knew coming into this season we had an opportunity to get to the Dome if we worked it. But, getting up there is only part of the goal. They've put in the time to get there. A lot of things had to click, such as team unity and having everyone accept their role, so they could accomplish that part of their goal," Clarinda coach Dave Carper explained.
The Cardinals advanced to the semifinal round of the playoffs on the strength of a 40-14 win over Nodaway Valley in the first round of the playoffs and a 41-13 victory over Carlisle in the quarterfinals.
The trip to the UNI-Dome also has special meaning for another Clarinda High School student, as well as the Clarinda chain gang and ball boys.
Tamra Nally was selected to sing the National Anthem prior to the semifinal game with Emmetsburg on Monday.
Also, the Clarinda chain gang and ball boys were selected to work the sidelines during the semifinal game. Serving on the chain gang this year were Ed Nordland, George Crawford, John Warren, Jon Herzberg and Larry Carpenter.
This marked the fifth time Clarinda had qualified for the state football playoffs. The Cardinals' first appearance came in 1981 when they defeated Ogden 20-8 before falling to Roland-Story 33-14 in the second round.
In 1985, Clarinda defeated Shenandoah 27-12 and then stopped St. Albert 51-22. However, in the semifinals, Algona Garrigan stopped the playoff run of Clarinda 26-6.
Clarinda again reached the semifinals in 1990. The Cardinals posted wins over Clarke of Osceola, 23-0, and Dallas Center, 21-20. Ironically, the Cardinals faced Emmetsburg in the semifinals and suffered a 56-23 loss the E-Hawks.
The Cardinals also qualified for the state playoffs in 2000. Clarinda defeated Davis County 46-28 in the first round before being eliminated by Sigourney-Keota 53-32 in the second round.
The two playoff victories this year, combined with a regular season record of 7-2, propelled the 2002 Cardinals into the ranks of the best teams in Clarinda High School history.
In 1933 and 1934 Clarinda posted records of 10-1 and 10-0 to set the mark for the most victories in a single season. Then, in 1967 and 1968, the Cardinals put up back to back 9-0 seasons and added a record of 9-1 in 1969.
The 2000 edition of the Clarinda Cardinals, which advanced to the state quarterfinals, finished with a record of 9-2.
The 1969 Cardinals and the 2000 Cardinals are the top scoring teams in school history. Clarinda posted 452 points in 10 games in 1969, while the Cardinals scored 419 points in 11 games during the 2000 season.
Entering the semifinal game Monday, the 2002 Cardinals had scored 400 points.
Another key to the Cardinals' success this season has been a balanced offensive attack combined with dominating defense.
Entering the semifinal game, Clarinda had amassed 3,205 yards rushing for the season on 535 attempts with 45 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Clarinda had completed 65 of 155 pass attempts for 1,045 yards and 11 touchdowns while tossing only two interceptions.
Perhaps the most telling stats for the Cardinal defense this season are the facts that Clarinda has held four teams to negative yards rushing in a game and had allowed only 102 points on the year.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock in the win over Carlisle, Carper and many of his payers were struck by the realization of what the victory meant.
"It's always been a goal of mine to go up there. I've come up a game short three times, so after 24 years it's neat for me too. I have gone and watched the playoffs there a lot and always wondered how it would be to be out there on the field coaching it," Carper admitted.
Senior team captains Andy Gerdts, Cody King, Phil Swanson and Mac Thummel said it was hard to describe the feeling of excitement shared by the team as they realized they would be making school history by playing in the UNI-Dome.
"This season has been great. It's a great opportunity to play in the Dome, but winning it all would make this season unbelievable," Gerdts explained following the win over Carlisle.
"This is a dream come true. This is what I and everybody else on the team have always wanted to do," King said. "It is the best feeling in the world. I have been looking forward to this moment since I was a freshman. It has been an honor and a privilege to play and compete with the best teams in Iowa."
"It's a tremendous honor to be the first team to represent Clarinda in the Dome. When I think about all the great players and teams who came so close to playing at the Dome, I realize how lucky I am to be a part of this team," Thummel agreed.
For the seniors on the squad, the Carlisle game also marked the final time they would be playing at Cardinal Field. That realization only added to the thrill of the victory.
"All I can remember is that I couldn't stop smiling. Before the game Coach Roger Williams made us realize that this was going to be the last time we played at home. I think we really showed our potential on our last walk down the hill in Cardinal colors," Swanson explained.
"The end of the Carlisle game was an amazing feeling for me. The best part of winning that game was being able to share it with my teammates. I couldn't have asked for a better group of guys to share that special moment with," Thummel said.
However, the enthusiasm over the success of the Cardinals this season has not been limited just to the football team.
"It's been great for school moral. It's been a good experience for everyone. This was a goal for the team this season and they've worked together to accomplish it. It's been fun to see that happen," Clarinda High School Activities Director Harley Schieffer.
Carper realized the excitement this season has created over Cardinal football will only strengthen the success of the program in the years ahead.
"When you're winning the whole community feeds off what's going on and it filters clear down to the elementary. That's how good programs get started because they see what hard work can do," Carper said.
"This should help the football program in the future because they should have the same dream of winning a championship and do the work to achieve that goal," Gerdts agreed.
The players and coaches have also been honored to have so much support from the entire Clarinda community this year.
"It's a huge honor to represent the town of Clarinda and Southwest Iowa in the Dome. It's also a great feeling to know that we had the whole community backing us this whole year," Swanson said.
"The community support has been super all year long. I am happy we can represent Clarinda. We have a bunch of first class kids. They'll represent Clarinda well. It will be neat to see them at the Dome," Carper concluded.
