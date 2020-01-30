Clarinda delivered its best offensive performance of the girls’ basketball season Monday, Jan. 20, when the Cardinals hosted Kuemper Catholic.
The Cardinals hung 50 points on the scoreboard for the game and scored in double figures in three of the four quarters. However, the Knights reached double figures in every period as they collected a 71-50 victory.
The first quarter of action proved to be the difference in the game as Kuemper Catholic raced out to a 23-8 lead over Clarinda. The Cardinals battled back with 20 points in the second quarter, but still trailed 38-28 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Kuemper outscored Clarinda 17-10 to extend the advantage to 55-38. The Knights then edged the Cardinals 15-12 in the final period to seal the win.
Jessalee Neihart anchored the Clarinda offense with 17 points, including three made treys, and shared the team lead in rebounds with nine. She also had three assists in the game.
Faith Espinosa knocked down two three-pointers on her way to scoring 11 points against the Knights. Espinosa also turned in six rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot.
Taylor Cole followed with eight points. She also dished out a team-high six assists to go along with two rebounds and one steal.
McKenna Yearington sank the last of the six three-pointers Clarinda had on the night on her way to scoring five points. Hallee Fine joined Yearington with five points. Fine was also credited with four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Chloe Strait and Jordan VanGundy rounded out the scoring with two points apiece. Strait picked up nine rebounds to share the team lead with Neihart and tacked on three assists. VanGundy recorded six rebounds and two assists.
Jillian Graham chipped in with one rebound and one steal. Kristen Smith also had one rebound.
Clarinda returned to action Friday, Jan. 24, at Harlan. A powerful first half performance propelled the Cyclones to a 69-26 win over the Cardinals.
Harlan established a 15-5 advantage in the first quarter. The Cyclones then outscored the Cardinals 31-3 in the second period to take a commanding 46-8 lead at halftime.
Clarinda managed to edge Harlan 10-7 in the third quarter. The Cyclones then put another eight points on the scoreboard in the final stanza.
Cole led the way for Clarinda with 10 points, including two three-point shots, and four steals. She also turned in two assists and one rebound.
Neihart delivered seven points, with one three-pointer, and a team-high seven rebounds. She also posted one assist and one steal.
Strait was credited with four points, six rebounds and two steals. Espinosa and Madison Morgan each tallied two points and three rebounds. Espinosa also provided one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.
Graham converted a free throw to account for her lone point. She also posted two rebounds.
Although she was held scoreless, VanGundy still contributed five rebounds to go along with one assist and one steal. Fine followed with two steals and one rebound, while Kylie Shackelford finished with one rebound and one assist.
