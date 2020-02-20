A brief dry spell for Clarinda midway through the third quarter provided Tri-Center the opportunity it needed to seize a 63-52 win over the Cardinals in the semifinals of the Class 2A District 16 playoffs Thursday, Feb. 20, at Treynor.
With the loss, the Cardinals concluded their season with an overall record of 9-14. The game also marked the end of the high school career for Clarinda seniors Zach Bergren, Connor Brown, Nathan Lindsay, Matthew Nellis and Kory Rogers.
Clarinda held a slim 26-25 lead over Tri-Center at halftime Thursday night. However, the Trojans struck for the first four points of the third quarter before Lindsay got the Cardinals on the scoreboard.
After a basket by Tri-Center, Connor Brown converted a shot for Clarinda and knocked down a free throw to convert a traditional three-point play to tie the score at 31.
Connor Brown then went outside the three-point arc to sink his second bomb from long range to put Clarinda back on top 34-31. He finished the game with nine points.
However, that proved to be the final lead of the contest for the Cardinals as Tri-Center closed out the quarter on a 17-5 run.
The Trojans started the surge with nine unanswered points to snatch a 40-34 advantage. Michael Shull snapped the scoreless streak for Clarinda when he followed up a missed three-pointer with a hoop and a foul. He converted the and one opportunity to close the deficit to 40-37.
Following a basket by Tri-Center, Drew Brown scored on a pass from Lindsay to keep the margin at one possession. The Trojans, however, capitalized on a pair of traditional three-point plays late in the third quarter to take a 48-39 lead into the final period of action.
Tri-Center continued to extend the advantage to 54-41 in the early stages of the fourth quarter. Lindsay dropped in a pair of free throws to pull the Cardinals within 54-43.
Although Tri-Center was able to answer at its end of the court, Clarinda managed to chip away at the lead. The Cardinals went on a 6-1 run to close the tally to eight points, 57-49, with approximately 3:00 left on the clock.
Drew Brown started the late push with a three-pointer and right after hit a free throw for the Cardinals. Lindsay then answered a Tri-Center free throw with two successful attempts of his own from the charity stripe. Lindsay ended the game with 11 points.
However, the Trojans were able to outscore the Cardinals 6-3 down the stretch to preserve the victory. Drew Brown sank a free throw to conclude his strong performance with a team-high 18 points.
Shull later scored the final two points of the game at the charity stripe to make the final score 63-52. The free throws gave Shull five points.
Clarinda were Tri-Center were locked in a back and forth battle throughout the first half. Kory Rogers opened the scoring Thursday night with a three-pointer to give the Cardinals the quick lead.
The Trojans responded with the next five points before Rogers converted a steal into a layup to tie the score. Those two early baskets accounted for the five points Rogers had in the game.
After a three-pointer by Connor Brown tied the contest at 8, Wyatt Schmitt scored his lone basket of the night to put the Cardinals on top 10-8. Once again the Trojans tied the score only to see Lindsay make a free throw to give Clarinda an 11-10 edge at the end of the first quarter.
Although Drew Brown hit the first shot of the second quarter, Tri-Center countered with seven straight points to vault in front 17-13. The Cardinals eventually cut the deficit to 21-20 on a three-pointer by Drew Brown.
A pair of free throws by Tri-Center with 1:26 remaining in the first half increased the lead to 23-20. However, Clarinda rattled off the next six points.
Grant Job started the charge with his lone basket of the night. Then, after Lindsay hit two tries from the foul line, Drew Brown scored off a steal by Shull to cap off the first half for Clarinda.
Tri-Center managed to pick up a final bucket late in the period to make the score 26-25 as the two teams went to the locker room for halftime.
