District basketball assignments for the 2020 boys’ basketball postseason in Class 1A and Class 2A were released Friday, Jan. 24, by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
Postseason competition begins with opening round games Monday, Feb. 17, in both classes. Eight teams from each class advance to the 2020 state tournament, set for March 9-13 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pairings for the opening round games will be announced in February following coaches’ seeding meetings. For bracket purposes, the winners of District 1 and District 2 will play in Substate 1; the winners of District 3 and District 4 in Substate 2; and so on.
Clarinda was one of the six teams assigned to Class 2A District 16. Also assigned to the district were Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor and Tri-Center.
The winner of District 16 would play the winner of District 15 in the Substate round for a trip to the state tournament. The members of Class 2A District 15 are ACGC, AHSTW, Kuemper Catholic, Panorama, Underwood and West Central Valley.
The Cardinals got an early look at one of those District 15 teams Monday, Jan. 20, as Clarinda hosted Kuemper Catholic. However, the Knights prevailed with a 71-64 win over the Cardinals.
Clarinda started off well in the game as the Cardinals built an 18-12 advantage in the opening quarter of play. Following a back-and-forth second quarter, the Cardinals maintained a 34-30 edge at halftime.
The Cardinals tacked on 16 points in the third quarter, but Kuemper Catholic managed to shave the deficit to one possession, 50-47, heading to the final period. The Knights then outscored Clarinda 24-14 down the stretch to pull out the win.
Kory Rogers helped get the Clarinda offensive attack started as he delivered a team-high 22 points including a pair of made three-pointers. Rogers was also credited with four rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Connor Brown also knocked down two shots from beyond the arc on his way to a 12 point performance. Connor Brown also collected six rebounds to go along with one assist and one steal.
Nathan Lindsay matched Connor Brown with 12 points of his own. Lindsay also hauled down a team-high 11 rebounds in addition to collecting five assists and two steals.
Michael Shull also reached double figures against the Knights as he tallied 10 points. Shull also dished out a team-high six assists and had three rebounds in the game.
Grant Jobe came off the bench to round out the scoring for Clarinda with eight points. Jobe also added two rebounds, while Wyatt Schmitt was credited with three rebounds.
Clarinda faced another highly touted member of the Hawkeye 10 Conference Friday, Jan. 24, as the Cardinals traveled to Harlan. The Cyclones defended their home court with a 78-60 win over the visiting Cardinals.
Harlan got off to a hot start as the Cyclones outscored the Cardinals 26-12 in the first quarter and that proved to be the difference in the game.
The Cyclones edged Clarinda 19-17 in the second period to extend the lead to 45-29 at halftime. Harlan again clipped the Cardinals 19-17 in the third quarter before both teams hung 14 points on the scoreboard in the final period.
Clarinda stuck around in the game thanks to the three-point shot. The Cardinals hit 10 shots from beyond the arc Friday.
Connor Brown led Clarinda with 14 points, including two shots from outside. He also turned in five rebounds and one assist.
Shull knocked down three shots from downtown to account for his nine points. Shull also dished out a team-high eight rebounds to go along with four rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.
Rogers also sank one trey as he joined Connor Brown with nine points. Rogers was also credited with four rebounds and one assist.
Drew Brown tallied eight points, including two trifectas, while Schmitt accounted for the other two three-pointers for Clarinda as he finished with six points. Drew Brown also picked up two rebounds and one steal.
Lindsay chipped in with eight points, three boards, two assists and one blocked shot. Jobe rounded out the scoring for Clarinda with six points. Jobe also snared three rebounds and handed out one assist.
